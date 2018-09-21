Chris Cornell: Boxset angekündigt, unveröffentlichter Song "When Bad Does Good" im Stream

Foto: Screenshot Youtube

Die Nachlassverwalter des verstorbenen Soundgarden-Sängers Chris Cornell haben ein karriereumspannendes Boxset angekündigt. Neben massig Best-of- und Live-Material enthält die Retrospektive auch den neuen Song "When Bad Does Good".

In Zusammenarbeit mit Chris Cornells Witwe Vicky entstand ein reguläres Best-of mit 17 Songs und ein limitiertes Boxset, das ganze 62 Tracks enthält, darunter Solo-Arbeiten und Songs von Soundgarden, Audioslave und Temple Of The Dog". Im Booklet schreiben Bandkollegen und Weggefährten wie Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron (beide Soundgarden) und Tom Morello (Audioslave).

Außerdem wird es eine Doppel-LP mit erweitertem Booklet geben, sowie eine Super-Deluxe-Edition mit vier CDs, sieben LPs und einer DVD, auf der 24 Videos verfügbar sind - das Ganze dann in einem gebundenen Fotoband und mit Kunstdrucken, Postern und vielem mehr. Seht ein Bild weiter unten.

In allen Versionen erscheint "Chris Cornell" am 16. November bei A&M. Als Single fungiert der bisher unveröffentlichte Song "When Bad Does Good", der zuvor in den sozialen Netzwerken angeteasert wurde. Cornell hatte ihn selbst aufgenommen, produziert und abgemischt. Vom Soundbild würde er prima auf Cornells letztes Soloalbum "Higher Truth" passen. Hollywood-Schauspieler Josh Brolin ("True Grit", "Avengers: Infinity War") erinnerte zum Song noch einmal öffentlich an seinen Freund Cornell.

Cornell hatte sich im Mai 2017 das Leben genommen. Zahlreiche Freunde, Kollegen und Fans bekundeten im Folgenden ihre Anteilnahme. Posthum waren ein Video zum Charity-Song "The Promise" erschienen und eine Johnny-Cash-Compilation mit Musik und Gesang von Cornell. Die Stadt Seattle plant derzeit eine Cornell-Statue.

Lyric-Video: Chris Cornell - "When Bad Does Good"

Cover & Tracklist: Chris Cornell - "Chris Cornell"

Disc 1:

01. Soundgarden - "Hunted Down"

02. Soundgarden - "Kingdom Of Come"

03. Soundgarden - "Flower"

04. Soundgarden - "All Your Lies"

05. Soundgarden - "Loud Love"

06. Soundgarden - "Hands All Over"

07. Temple Of The Dog - "Say Hello 2 Heaven" (25th Anniversary Mix)

08. Temple Of The Dog - "Hunger Strike" (25th Anniversary Mix)

09. Soundgarden - "Outshined"

10. Soundgarden - "Rusty Cage"

11. Chris Cornell - "Seasons"

12. M.A.C.C. - "Hey Baby (Land Of The New Rising Sun)"

13. Soundgarden - "Black Hole Sun"

14. Soundgarden - "Spoonman"

15. Soundgarden - "Dusty"

16. Soundgarden - "Burden In My Hand"

Disc 2:

01. Chris Cornell - "Sunshower"

02. Chris Cornell - "Sweet Euphoria"

03. Chris Cornell - "Can't Change Me"

04. Audioslave- "Like A Stone"

05. Audioslave - "Cochise"

06. Audioslave - "Doesn't Remind Me"

07. Audioslave - "Revelations"

08. Audioslave - "Shape Of Things To Come"

09. Chris Cornell - "You Know My Name"

10. Chris Cornell - "Billie Jean" (Michael-Jackson-Cover)

11. Chris Cornell - "Long Gone" (Rock Version)

12. Chris Cornell - "Scream"

13. Chris Cornell - "Part Of Me" (Steve Aoki Remix)

14. Chris Cornell - "Ave Maria" + "Intro" (with Eleven)

Disc 3:

01. Slash feat. Chris Cornell - "Promise"

02. Santana feat. Chris Cornell - "Whole Lotta Love"

03. Chris Cornell - "Call Me A Dog" (Live At Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto, ON/2011)

04. Chris Cornell - "Imagine" (Live At Pabst Theatre, Milwaukee, WI/2011)

05. Chris Cornell - "I Am The Highway" (Live At Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto, ON/2011)

06. Chris Cornell - "The Keeper"

07. Soundgarden - "Been Away Too Long"

08. Soundgarden - "Live To Rise"

09. Gabin with Chris Cornell & Ace - "Lies"

10. Joy Williams, Chris Cornell - "Misery Chain"

11. Soundgarden - "Storm"

12. Chris Cornell - "Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart"

13. Chris Cornell - "Only These Words"

14. Chris Cornell - "Our Time In The Universe"

15. Chris Cornell - "'Til The Sun Comes Back Around"

16. Chris Cornell - "Stay With Me Baby"

17. Chris Cornell - "The Promise"

18. Chris Cornell - "When Bad Does Good"

Disc 4:

01. Soundgarden - "Into The Void (Sealth)" (Live At The Paramount Theatre, Seattle/1992)

02. Soundgarden - "Mind Riot" (Live At The Paramount Theatre, Seattle/1992)

03. Soundgarden - "Nothing To Say" (Live At Mercer Arena, Seattle/1996)

04. Soundgarden - "Jesus Christ Pose" (Live At Kaiser Convention Center, Oakland/1996)

05. Audioslave - "Show Me How To Live" (Live In Cuba/2005)

06. Chris Cornell - "Wide Awake" (Live In Stockholm/Acoustic Version Extended)

07. Chris Cornell - "All Night Thing" (Live In Stockholm, Sweden/2006)

08. Chris Cornell "Nothing Compares 2 You" (Live At SiriusXM/2015)

09. Chris Cornell - "One" (Live At Beacon Theatre/2015)

10. Temple Of The Dog - "Reach Down" (Live At The Paramount Theatre, Seattle/2016)

11. Temple Of The Dog - "Stargazer" (Live At The Paramount Theatre, Seattle/2016)

12. Yusuf with Chris Cornell - "Wild World" (Live At Pantages Theatre/2016)

13. Chris Cornell - "A Day In The Life" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall/2016)

14. Chris Cornell feat. Toni Cornell - "Redemption Song" (Live At Beacon Theatre/2015)

15. Chris Cornell - "Thank You" (Live In Stockholm, Sweden/2006)

Packshot: Chris Cornell - "Chris Cornell"

Instagram-Post: Schauspieler Josh Brolin über "When Bad Does Good"