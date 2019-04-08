Newsflash (Serj Tankian, Thom Yorke, Wear Your Wounds u.a.)

Neuigkeiten von Serj Tankian, Thom Yorke, Wear Your Wounds, Tronos feat. Billy Gould, Shawn Smith, Saudade und Matt Heafy.

+++ Serj Tankian hat eine Dokumentation über sein musikalisches und aktivistisches Schaffen angekündigt. Genaueres darüber konnte er noch nicht verraten, allerdings sei er gerade mit seinem Team dabei, alte Aufnahmen, Fotos und Videos zu sichten. Einen Videoausschnitt teilte er bei Instagram: Das Standbild zeigt einen jungen Tankian mit langen Haaren am Keyboard bei seiner ersten Band Forever Young. Teil einer Art Dokumentation war der System Of A Down-Sänger schon im vergangenen Jahr, als er mit dem mittlerweile verstorbenen Fernsehkoch Anthony Bourdain sein Heimatland Armenien bereiste.

Instagram-Post: Serj Tankian kündigt neue Dokumentation an

+++ Thom Yorke hat bei einem Auftritt in Paris seine Klassikkomposition "Don't Fear The Light" und den neuen Song "Gawpers" aufgeführt. Bei der "Minimalist Dream House"-Show von The National-Gitarrist Bryce Dessner spielte der das Stück zusammen mit dem Piano-Duo Katia & Marielle Labèque, die es mitgeschrieben hatten. Vom neuen Song "Gawpers" gibt es akzeptable Aufnahme, genauso von seinem Soundtrack-Beitrag "Suspirium". Das Duo tritt in dieser Woche auch in Deutschland mit Dessner und dem Radiohead-Frontmann in Hamburg auf, zwei Tage später spielen sie ohne die beiden in Leipzig. Yorke selbst kehrt im Juli für zwei Solo-Konzerte zurück.

Video: Thom Yorke & Kathie & Marielle Labèque & Bryce Dessner - "Gawpers" (live)

Video: Thom Yorke & Kathie & Marielle Labèque & Bryce Dessner - "Suspirium" (live)

Live: Katia & Marielle Labèque

10.04. Hamburg - Elbphilharmonie | ausverkauft

12.04. Leipzig - Gewandhaus zu Leipzig

Live: Thom Yorke

02.07. Köln - Palladium

03.07. Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle

+++ Wear Your Wounds haben ihr neues Album fertig gestellt. Jacob Bannon (Converge, Deathwish), der Kopf des Projekts, und Gitarrist Mike Mackenzie teilten ein Bild von der Vinyl-Testpressung und verrieten dazu den Albumnamen: "Rust On The Gates Of Heaven". Es soll bald erscheinen, einen genauen Releasetermin gibt es noch nicht. Es ist das dritte Album des atmosphärischen Doom-Projekts nach den beiden ersten Veröffentlichungen "WYW" und "Dunedevil".

Instagram-Post: Mike Mackenzie zeigt Testpressung von neuem Wear-Your-Wounds-Album

+++ Tronos streamen den Song "Premonition" mit Faith No More-Bassist Billy Gould und Denis Belanger von Voivod. Das Thrash- und Sludge-Metal-Kollektiv von Shane Embury von Napalm Death, dem britischen Produzenten Russ Russell und Megadeth-Schlagzeuger Dirk Verbeuren veröffentlicht am kommenden Freitag sein Debütalbum "Celestial Mechanics", das weitere Gastbeiträge unter anderem von Troy Sanders (Mastodon) enthält. Vorab gibt es außerdem den Song "Birth Womb" im Stream.

Stream: Tronos - "Premonition"

+++ Brad-Sänger Shawn Smith ist tot. Der Frontmann der Seattler Alternative-Rock-Band starb am 5. April im Alter von nur 53 Jahren. Sein Sohn Dove verbreitete die Nachricht auf der Facebook-Seite seines Vaters. Die Todesursache ist nicht offiziell bestätigt, seine Mutter spricht auf Facebook jedoch von hohem Blutdruck und einem Aorta-Aneurysma. Zusammen mit Pearl Jams Stone Gossard gründete er 1992 die Band Brad, die ein Jahr später ihr Debüt "Shame" herausbrachten. Im selben Jahr startete er das TripHop-Projekt Pigeonhed.

Facebook-Post: Shawn Smith ist tot

Tweet: Mark Lanegan trauert um Shawn Smith

Seattle loses another great too soon. RIP Shawn Smith pic.twitter.com/QZWv6vGSoU — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) 6. April 2019

Tweet: Sub-Pop-Gründer Bruce Pavitt trauert um Shawn Smith

+++ Lamb Of God-Sänger Randy Blythe hat einen Song mit Saudade aufgenommen. In einem Instagram-Beitrag posiert er im Studio mit Dr. Know von den Bad Brains, der neben Chino Moreno von den Deftones, Ex-Marilyn Manson-Schlagzeuger Gil Sharone und weiteren bekannten Musikern Teil der Supergroup ist. In dem Post führt er die dreitägigen Arbeiten an einem neuen Song aus. In welcher Form dieser erscheinen wird, ist noch nicht bekannt, allerdings hatten Saudade nach langer Funkstille erst vor wenigen Wochen einen neuen Song namens "Shadow & Light" mit Chelsea Wolfe veröffentlicht.

Instagram-Post: Randy Blythe mit Saudade

+++ Matt Heafy von Trivium hat seinen eigenen Gitarrengurt herausgebracht - und zwar keinen handelsüblichen, sondern einen doppelten, den man sich über beide Schultern hängen kann, um die andere etwas zu entlasten. Für Berufsmusiker eine gute Wahl, für Heafys Fans offenbar nicht nachvollziehbar: In den Kommentaren zu seinem Instagram-Post hagelt es Hohn und Spott. Dann solle er eben kein so schweres Les-Paul-Modell spielen oder sich zusammenreißen. Komisch, dabei mögen die Fans es doch sonst am liebsten so heavy wie möglich.

Instagram-Post: Matt Heafy nacht Werbung für Doppel-Gitarrengurt, wird dafür gemobbt