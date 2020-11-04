The Network (Green Day) veröffentlichen neuen Song "Ivankkka Is A Nazi" mit Video

Foto: Screenshot Youtube

Nach 17 Jahren tritt das ominöse Green Day-Seitenprojekt The Network wieder ans Tageslicht - wenn auch maskiert. Das Stück "Ivankkka Is A Nazi" ist der Vorbote für mehr.

2003, kurz bevor Green Day mit "American Idiot" in ihren zweiten Frühling starten würden, trat das Trio mit ein bis drei Mitmusikern in Form von The Network in Erscheinung. Also nur so halbwegs, denn Billie Joe Armstrong & Co. zeigen sich als The Network nur maskiert, kostümiert und unter Pseudonymen wie Fink, Van Gough, The Snoo oder Balducci.

Mit "Money Money 2020" erscheint im September 2003 ein Album, 2004 dann noch ein DVD-Nachklapp. Darauf spielt die Band Punk und Power-Pop mit starkem Wave-Einschlag und dazugehörigen Keyboards - manchmal Devo ganz ähnlich. Danach liegt der Spaß auf Eis. Bis jetzt.

Vor einigen Tagen posteten The Network auf Instagram eine Video-Collage, in der sie ihre neuerliche Rückkehr proklamieren - mit dem Mantra "We're right, you're wrong".

Mit dem Video zu "Ivankkka Is A Nazi" gibt es nun auch einen neuen Song von The Network. Nach einem elektronisch-stampfenden Auftakt wandelt sich das Stück zu einem power-poppigen Punkrocker mit drängendem Beat und quietschendem Synthesizer. Wann und in welcher Form mehr kommen soll, ist noch nicht klar.

Klar wiederum ist, dass Green-Day-Frontmann Billie Joe Armstrong am 27. November das Cover-Album "No Fun Mondays" veröffentlichen wird.

Video: The Network - "Ivankkka Is A Nazi"

Instagram-Post: The Network kehren zurück