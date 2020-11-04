The Network (Green Day) veröffentlichen neuen Song "Ivankkka Is A Nazi" mit Video
Nach 17 Jahren tritt das ominöse Green Day-Seitenprojekt The Network wieder ans Tageslicht - wenn auch maskiert. Das Stück "Ivankkka Is A Nazi" ist der Vorbote für mehr.
2003, kurz bevor Green Day mit "American Idiot" in ihren zweiten Frühling starten würden, trat das Trio mit ein bis drei Mitmusikern in Form von The Network in Erscheinung. Also nur so halbwegs, denn Billie Joe Armstrong & Co. zeigen sich als The Network nur maskiert, kostümiert und unter Pseudonymen wie Fink, Van Gough, The Snoo oder Balducci.
Mit "Money Money 2020" erscheint im September 2003 ein Album, 2004 dann noch ein DVD-Nachklapp. Darauf spielt die Band Punk und Power-Pop mit starkem Wave-Einschlag und dazugehörigen Keyboards - manchmal Devo ganz ähnlich. Danach liegt der Spaß auf Eis. Bis jetzt.
Vor einigen Tagen posteten The Network auf Instagram eine Video-Collage, in der sie ihre neuerliche Rückkehr proklamieren - mit dem Mantra "We're right, you're wrong".
Mit dem Video zu "Ivankkka Is A Nazi" gibt es nun auch einen neuen Song von The Network. Nach einem elektronisch-stampfenden Auftakt wandelt sich das Stück zu einem power-poppigen Punkrocker mit drängendem Beat und quietschendem Synthesizer. Wann und in welcher Form mehr kommen soll, ist noch nicht klar.
Klar wiederum ist, dass Green-Day-Frontmann Billie Joe Armstrong am 27. November das Cover-Album "No Fun Mondays" veröffentlichen wird.
Video: The Network - "Ivankkka Is A Nazi"
Instagram-Post: The Network kehren zurück
The Network were formed in the year 2003, fulfilling an ancient prophecy predicting that we, its chosen members, would issue a stern warning to mankind in the form of music. Released as the album titled Money Money 2020 we shined the headlights upon the follies and vanity of man kind. Rapidly achieving fame and fortune, we had often been mistaken as the planets greatest rock ‘n’ roll band Green Day. This earthly comparison is almost as comical as the humans that inhabit this dying planet! A Time Machine & The Church of Lushotology... After our mercurial rise and the foundation of the Church of Lushotology. We have seen riches beyond imagination, thus we abandoned the doldrums of stardom and focused our efforts on time travel and the salvation of things beyond the human grasp! Within our travels through both time and space we have seen the futures foretold in the prophecy, and it is both disastrous and hilarious! Beyond these interstellar crossroads lie parallel dimensions where the oxymorons can create their own destiny! Choose wisely, for the devolution of man has always been a choice. The release of “Money Money 2020 Part II" will serve as the final lesson! Within the binary codes of this album exist the keys to our past, present, and future DNA! The Gods are laughing & it’s up to you to prove them wrong... You're welcome... The Network The Church of Lushotology is in session and it’s time to drink up!
