Musikwelt erninnert an Chris Cornell

Ein Jahr nach der Schocknachricht vom Tod von Soundgarden-Frontmann Chris Cornell haben zum ersten Todestag zahlreiche Musiker, Bandkameraden und Fans dem Ausnahme-Sänger Tribut gezollt.

Soundgarden-Schlagzeuger Matt Cameron postete ein emotionales Statement für seinen verstorbenen Bandkollegen Chris Cornell, indem er sich an das Vorspielen als neuer Schlagzeuger der Grunge-Band erinnerte: "Als der Song vorüber war, drehte sich Chris mit einem breiten Grinsen zu mir um und sagte 'du hast perfekt gespielt, wir haben einen Auftritt im Central in einer Woche, willst du mitmachen', 'Ja, ich will mitmachen' antwortete ich. Ich werde ihm immer für die Jahrzehnte der Ermutigung und die unerschütterliche Freundschaft, die wir teilten, dankbar sein. Ich liebe dich, Kumpel."

Auch Audioslave-Kollege Tom Morello ehrte seinen Freund mit den Worten "Sein Licht war wunderschön, seine Dunkelheit unaussprechlich, seine Stimme ist ewig. Ich liebe und vermisse dich so sehr, mein Freund." Außerdem postete Morello die Grabrede, die er ein Jahr zuvor auf Cornells Gedenkfeier gehalten hatte. An Cornells Grab auf dem Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles hatte auf Wunsch von Witwe Vicky Cornell eine öffentliche Totenwache für den Musiker stattgefunden. Fans zündeten Kerzen an und sangen Songs der Grunge-Ikone.

Einen musikalischen Tribut anderer Art zollten die Genre-Kollegen Alice In Chains mit verschiedenen Soundgarden-Covern während ihres Auftritts auf dem Rock On The Range Festival. Ebenfalls Teil des Festival-Line-ups waren Tool, die Chris Cornell ihr komplettes Set widmeten. Die Machine Head-Mitglieder Phil Demmel und Jared MacEachern legten vor ihrem Auftritt in London einen Mini-Jam von "I Am The Highway" ein.

Auch VISIONS gedachte Chris Cornell mit dem Post des in Heft 291 abgedruckten Nachrufs. Cornell hatte am 18. Mai 2017 nach einem Soundgarden-Konzert in Detroit in seinem Hotelzimmer Suizid begangen.

Instagram-Post: Matt Gameron erinnert an Chris Cornell

Instagram-Post: Tom Morello veröffentlicht Grabrede für Freund Cornell

Instagram-Post: Alice In Chains covern Soundgarden

Video: Machine Head jammen zu Ehren Cornells