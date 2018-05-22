Musikwelt erninnert an Chris Cornell
Ein Jahr nach der Schocknachricht vom Tod von Soundgarden-Frontmann Chris Cornell haben zum ersten Todestag zahlreiche Musiker, Bandkameraden und Fans dem Ausnahme-Sänger Tribut gezollt.
Soundgarden-Schlagzeuger Matt Cameron postete ein emotionales Statement für seinen verstorbenen Bandkollegen Chris Cornell, indem er sich an das Vorspielen als neuer Schlagzeuger der Grunge-Band erinnerte: "Als der Song vorüber war, drehte sich Chris mit einem breiten Grinsen zu mir um und sagte 'du hast perfekt gespielt, wir haben einen Auftritt im Central in einer Woche, willst du mitmachen', 'Ja, ich will mitmachen' antwortete ich. Ich werde ihm immer für die Jahrzehnte der Ermutigung und die unerschütterliche Freundschaft, die wir teilten, dankbar sein. Ich liebe dich, Kumpel."
Auch Audioslave-Kollege Tom Morello ehrte seinen Freund mit den Worten "Sein Licht war wunderschön, seine Dunkelheit unaussprechlich, seine Stimme ist ewig. Ich liebe und vermisse dich so sehr, mein Freund." Außerdem postete Morello die Grabrede, die er ein Jahr zuvor auf Cornells Gedenkfeier gehalten hatte. An Cornells Grab auf dem Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles hatte auf Wunsch von Witwe Vicky Cornell eine öffentliche Totenwache für den Musiker stattgefunden. Fans zündeten Kerzen an und sangen Songs der Grunge-Ikone.
Einen musikalischen Tribut anderer Art zollten die Genre-Kollegen Alice In Chains mit verschiedenen Soundgarden-Covern während ihres Auftritts auf dem Rock On The Range Festival. Ebenfalls Teil des Festival-Line-ups waren Tool, die Chris Cornell ihr komplettes Set widmeten. Die Machine Head-Mitglieder Phil Demmel und Jared MacEachern legten vor ihrem Auftritt in London einen Mini-Jam von "I Am The Highway" ein.
Auch VISIONS gedachte Chris Cornell mit dem Post des in Heft 291 abgedruckten Nachrufs. Cornell hatte am 18. Mai 2017 nach einem Soundgarden-Konzert in Detroit in seinem Hotelzimmer Suizid begangen.
Instagram-Post: Matt Gameron erinnert an Chris Cornell
Can't believe it's already been one year since I lost my musical soulmate and special friend Chris Cornell. Chris always led by example-his work ethic, his sense of humor, his love of animals, his love of the Cascades, his love of family. Bands are nearly impossible to get right, but Soundgarden felt incredibly fierce and so right for me on day one, mid February 1986. I auditioned for Soundgarden in Chris' living room, sat behind his rusty Tama kit and counted in Ocean Fronts, my all time favorite SG tune. The tune had kind of a long intro, it sounded great and then all of a sudden Chris starts singing the verse. I was instantly blown away by the impact of his voice and I felt myself settling into the band on my first try. It was all because of that mind blowing voice. When the song was over Chris turned to me with a big smile on his face and said "you played it perfectly, we have a gig at the Central in one week, want to do it?" "Yes, I want to do it," I replied. I will forever praise him for the decades of encouragement he gave me and for the fierce friendship we forged. I love you buddy.
Instagram-Post: Tom Morello veröffentlicht Grabrede für Freund Cornell
Tomorrow is the one year anniversary of the passing of Chris Cornell. I wrote this for him the day he passed: You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow You’re twilight and star burn and shade You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free Your vision pierces, you do not see You are pieces strewn on the hillside You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar You’re twilight and star burn and shade You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more You’re not there, now you’re always here Youre a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song Maybe no one has ever known you You are twilight and star burn and shade
Instagram-Post: Alice In Chains covern Soundgarden
Video: Machine Head jammen zu Ehren Cornells
