Cavalera-Supergroup Go Ahead And Die zeigt Video zum Song "Toxic Freedom"

Foto: Jim Louvau

Max Cavalera und Sohn Igor Amadeus haben mit Zach Coleman von Khemmis die Band Go Ahead And Die gegründet und von ihrem Debütalbum den bereits zweiten Song geteilt.

Primitiver Hardcore, Crustpunk und Metal treffen bei Go Ahead And Die aufeinander. Hinter der Band steckt der brasilianische Death-Thrash-Pionier Max Cavalera (Ex-Sepultura, Soulfly, Killer Be Killed, Cavalera Conspiracy), sein Sohn Igor Amadeus (Lody Kong) sowie Schlagzeuger Zach Coleman von Khemmis.

Am 11. Juni will das Trio via Nuclear Blast sein Debütalbum "Go Ahead And Die" veröffentlichen. Bereits Ende März veröffentlichte die Band davon den Song "Truckload Full Of Bodies". Mit dem Animationsclip zu "Toxic Freedom" gibt es jetzt Nachschub.

Video: Go Ahead And Die - "Toxic Freedom"

Video: Go Ahead And Die - "Truckload Full Of Bodies"

Stream: Go Ahead And Die - "Toxic Freedom" / "Truckload Full Of Bodies"

Cover & Tracklist: Go Ahead And Die - "Go Ahead And Die"

01. "Truckload Full Of Bodies"

02. "Toxic Freedom"

03. "I.C.E. Cage"

04. "Isolated/Desolated"

05. "Prophet's Prey"

06. "Punisher"

07. "El Cuco"

08. "G.A.A.D."

09. "Worth Less Than Piss"

10. "(In The) Slaughterline"

11. "Roadkill"