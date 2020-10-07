Zur mobilen Seite wechseln
07.10.2020 | 11:09
Autor: Dennis Drögemüller

Rockwelt trauert um Eddie Van Halen

Foto: Christopher Wray-McCann

Nach dem Tod von Gitarristen-Legende Eddie Van Halen haben unzählige Rockmusiker ihre Trauer bekundet. Viele der Würdigungen kamen von den ganz Großen des Rockgeschäfts.

Der gerade bekannt gewordene Tod von Eddie Van Halen im Alter von 65 Jahren sorgt für ein enormes Echo in der Rockwelt. Unzählige Musiker erwiesen dem bedeutenden Gitarristen in Statements und Videos die Ehre.

Nachdem Eddie Van Halens Sohn Wolfgang die Todesnachricht verkündet hatte, würdigten ihn neben seiner Ex-Frau Valerie Bertinelli direkt seine Bandkollegen. Sowohl die beiden Van Halen-Sänger David Lee Roth und Sammy Hagar als auch der langjährige Bassist Michael Anthony wählten liebevolle Worte für ihren Wegbegleiter.

Black Sabbath-Ikone Ozzy Osbourne nannte den Verstorbenen einen der "nettesten Typen mit dem ich je gearbeitet habe" und seinen Einfluss für das Gitarrespielen "unermesslich", zudem habe er mit Eddie van Halen immer großen Spaß gehabt. Auch Osbournes Black-Sabbath-Kollegen stießen ins gleiche Horn. Mit Rob Halford von Judas Priest und den Nachlassverwaltern von Ronnie James Dio reihten sich auch weitere "Metal Gods" ein.

Kiss-Anführer Gene Simmons pries die "strahlende Seele" des "Gitarren-Gotts", der ehemalige Slayer-Schlagzeuger Dave Lombardo sah in ihm "Ikone, Innovator, Virtuoso" vereint, Pearl Jams Mike McCready den "Mozart" des Gitarrenspiels, Rage Against The Machines Tom Morello einen der "großartigsten, erfinderischsten, wahrhaft visionären Musiker aller Zeiten" und einen "beispiellosen Titan", Danko Jones nannte ihn schlicht den "Besten den es je gab".

Und auch Musiker so unterschiedlicher Bands wie Fear Factory, Scorpions, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Converge und noch viele, viele mehr stimmten ein in der Chor derjenigen, die Van Halens Lebenswerk würdigten. Unten findet ihr eine Auswahl an Social-Media-Post.

Van Halen war am gestrigen 6. Oktober einem Krebsleiden erlegen, gegen das er bereits in den vergangenen Jahren angekämpft hatte.

Social-Media-Posts: Eddie Van Halens Tod bewegt die Rockwelt

No words...Heartbroken, my love to the family

