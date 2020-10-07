Rockwelt trauert um Eddie Van Halen

Foto: Christopher Wray-McCann

Nach dem Tod von Gitarristen-Legende Eddie Van Halen haben unzählige Rockmusiker ihre Trauer bekundet. Viele der Würdigungen kamen von den ganz Großen des Rockgeschäfts.

Der gerade bekannt gewordene Tod von Eddie Van Halen im Alter von 65 Jahren sorgt für ein enormes Echo in der Rockwelt. Unzählige Musiker erwiesen dem bedeutenden Gitarristen in Statements und Videos die Ehre.

Nachdem Eddie Van Halens Sohn Wolfgang die Todesnachricht verkündet hatte, würdigten ihn neben seiner Ex-Frau Valerie Bertinelli direkt seine Bandkollegen. Sowohl die beiden Van Halen-Sänger David Lee Roth und Sammy Hagar als auch der langjährige Bassist Michael Anthony wählten liebevolle Worte für ihren Wegbegleiter.

Black Sabbath-Ikone Ozzy Osbourne nannte den Verstorbenen einen der "nettesten Typen mit dem ich je gearbeitet habe" und seinen Einfluss für das Gitarrespielen "unermesslich", zudem habe er mit Eddie van Halen immer großen Spaß gehabt. Auch Osbournes Black-Sabbath-Kollegen stießen ins gleiche Horn. Mit Rob Halford von Judas Priest und den Nachlassverwaltern von Ronnie James Dio reihten sich auch weitere "Metal Gods" ein.

Kiss-Anführer Gene Simmons pries die "strahlende Seele" des "Gitarren-Gotts", der ehemalige Slayer-Schlagzeuger Dave Lombardo sah in ihm "Ikone, Innovator, Virtuoso" vereint, Pearl Jams Mike McCready den "Mozart" des Gitarrenspiels, Rage Against The Machines Tom Morello einen der "großartigsten, erfinderischsten, wahrhaft visionären Musiker aller Zeiten" und einen "beispiellosen Titan", Danko Jones nannte ihn schlicht den "Besten den es je gab".

Und auch Musiker so unterschiedlicher Bands wie Fear Factory, Scorpions, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Converge und noch viele, viele mehr stimmten ein in der Chor derjenigen, die Van Halens Lebenswerk würdigten. Unten findet ihr eine Auswahl an Social-Media-Post.

Van Halen war am gestrigen 6. Oktober einem Krebsleiden erlegen, gegen das er bereits in den vergangenen Jahren angekämpft hatte.

Social-Media-Posts: Eddie Van Halens Tod bewegt die Rockwelt

What a Long Great Trip It’s Been.. pic.twitter.com/M5pmkVi7hW — David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) October 7, 2020

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

. @EddieVanHalen was one of the nicest guys I ever worked with and we shared so many laughs together. His influence on music and especially the guitar has been immeasurable. He was an absolute legend. Eddie, I’ll see you on the other side, my friend. Love, Ozzy. — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 6, 2020

I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) October 6, 2020

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020

Rest In Peace Edward Van Halen. https://t.co/VdUACX5zJn — Official Dio (@OfficialRJDio) October 6, 2020

We are enormously saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Eddie Van Halen. We considered him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer together on the road in '88, a friend. Sending love to Alex, @wolfvanhalen & everyone in the greater VH family.



@RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/wZ9ZKNmK0q — Metallica (@Metallica) October 6, 2020

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now! pic.twitter.com/XtnL33aGsd — Pantera (@Pantera) October 6, 2020

The best there ever was. pic.twitter.com/ycfeCPqCY4 — Danko Jones (@dankojones) October 6, 2020

Rest In Peace, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen . Icon, innovator, virtuoso. There will never be another like you. pic.twitter.com/83jFN3AvUc — Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/K2Lq9SouFQ — rage against the machine (@RATM) October 6, 2020

R.I.P. Edward Van Halen https://t.co/MV9aKaBdlo — Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) October 6, 2020

Oh man, I just heard about Eddie. Fucking hell. I hope Wolfgang and Alex and the rest of his family are doing OK. The greatest of all time has left the building. RIP EVH. — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) October 6, 2020

I am in complete and utter shock over the news of Edward Van Halen’s passing...Very few musicians ever come along that change the entire landscape of their instrument and King Edward was one of those few. One of the G.O.A.T! #RIPEVH #RIPEdwardVanHalen pic.twitter.com/1uuMLt1cvv — Mike Portnoy (@MikePortnoy) October 6, 2020

R.I.P. Riffmaster Eddie. Bill and Ted taught me at a young age that you were the best and they were absolutely right. https://t.co/gEdsXGX3rw — Ben Koller (@BenKoller) October 6, 2020

Rest In Peace to one of the truly greatest musicians of all time. My first guitar hero - the guitarist I grew up listening to in car rides with my family - a man I excitedly share the same birth date and month with: Mr. Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/cS3ovRrcnj — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) October 6, 2020

Farewell, Eddie. You blew my fucking mind. pic.twitter.com/mpWoChnm5I — greg dulli (@MrGregDulli) October 6, 2020

Very sad to hear this, RIP Legend. https://t.co/I3vwfuDRN8 — Taking Back Sunday (@TBSOfficial) October 6, 2020

It’s sad to hear about the passing of one of the best guitarists ever @eddievanhalen. The US Festival, the Monsters of Rock we’ve shared the stage many times w/ @VanHalen. What a great loss for the World of Music. Our Hearts & Prayers go out to the Van Halen Family. #RIPEddie pic.twitter.com/Earc4FCMeA — Scorpions (@scorpions) October 6, 2020

Feeling deep sadness and overwhelming appreciation.

The appreciation and love for him is bigger though.

Let’s take a minute and try to imagine our world if he never showed up.

It’s unthinkable.

Thank you King Edward. You are deeply loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/H1mS4sYZIo — Steve Vai (@stevevai) October 6, 2020

I don't even know what to say other than.... I'm crushed right now. #eddievanhalen



- ROB pic.twitter.com/nv49goc60R — Volbeat (@VOLBEAT) October 6, 2020

Welp guess the rest of the day will be spent crying & listening to Van Halen. #RipEVH — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) October 6, 2020