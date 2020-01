Pagan lösen sich auf

View this post on Instagram

It is with very mixed emotions that I announce that the band I have fronted for the past several years is calling it a day. On one hand, I don’t feel quite ready to end Pagan. It has become a part of my identify and I am unsure what life looks like without it. But on the other hand, I have never felt like the band was truly mine. I am so lucky to have played in Pagan; I travelled overseas, written a debut album that helped me get through a shit time in my life, met so many incredible people (some of who are life long friends) and was able to do it all with 3 of my best friends. I am proud of my brothers for being honest about what they want in life, even if meant making a tough decision. The future is scary but exciting. Here’s to the fear of the unknown Now, who needs a singer?