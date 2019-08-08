David Berman (Silver Jews) ist tot, Musikwelt trauert

David Berman, der Sänger und Poet der Silver Jews, ist am Mittwoch im Alter von 52 Jahren gestorben. Die Meldung schlägt große Wellen vor allem in der Indierock-Welt: Zahlreiche Musikerinnen und Musiker drückten ihren Schock und ihre Trauer aus.

Berman hatte erst in diesem Jahr unter dem Projektnamen Purple Mountains das gleichnamige erste Album veröffentlicht. Sein Label Drag City verbreitete heute Nacht die traurige Nachricht: Berman ist tot. Er wurde nur 52 Jahre alt. Die Todesursache ist nicht offiziell bekannt.

Berman hatte Silver Jews 1989 mit Stephen Malkmus und Bob Nastanovich gegründet, ungefähr zur selben Zeit, als Malkmus mit Scott Kannberg Pavement formierte, wo Nastanovich kurz darauf selbst spielte. Der kommerzielle Durchbruch blieb Berman mit seiner Band, deren einziges permanentes Mitglied er war, immer verwehrt. Doch sein musikalischer, vor allem aber poetischer Einfluss auf die Indie-Musikszene war enorm.

The Mountain Goats-Frontmann John Darnielle nannte ihn den besten Songwriter seiner Generation und zitierte daraufhin jede Menge seiner besten Verse auf Twitter. "Sein Tod ist verdammt düster", schrieb Malkmus via Twitter. "Er war etwas ganz besonderes, die Songs die er schrieb waren seine große Leidenschaft - vor allem am Ende. Ich hoffe Tod bedeutet Frieden, denn er kann ihn dringend gebrauchen." Nastanovich äußerte gegenüber Pitchfork: "David kämpfte fast sein ganzes Leben lang mit psychischen Problemen. Er hatte professionelle Hilfe und den unerschöpflichen Support hunderter guter Freunde."

J Mascis äußerte in den Sozialen Netzwerken seine Fassungslosigkeit. Kurt Vile schrieb in einem langen Text unter anderem, dass er so sehr mit der Musik und den Texten der Silver Jews sozialisiert worden war, dass er seinen Kindern bis heute Lieder von Berman vor dem Schlafengehen singt. Sadie Dupuis von Speedy Ortiz zitierte aus einem seiner Poesiebänder. Aaron Dessner von The National, The Avalanches, Broken Social Scene, Cat Power, Craig Finn und viele weitere bedeutende Namen trauern um Berman. Eine Auswahl findet ihr unter diesem Beitrag.

Tweet: Drag City bestätigt Tod von David Berman

We couldn't be more sorry to tell you this. David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we've ever known is gone. Rest easy, David. pic.twitter.com/5n5bctcu4j — (@dragcityrecords) August 7, 2019

Social-Media-Posts: Musikwelt trauert um David Berman

Of, loosely, my generation of songwriters, the best of us. This loss is devastating. Rest easy, fellow traveler. https://t.co/6EqPLrDpXM — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) August 7, 2019

I didn’t know about my friend DCB when I wrote this must have been in the air .His death is fucking dark ..depression is crippling.. he was a one of a kinder the songs he wrote were his main passion esp at the end. Hope death equals peace cuz he could sure use it — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) August 8, 2019

if i were asked to name a poetry book with a perfect opening, david berman's 'actual air' would be the first one that comes to mind. i'm always thinking about this poem pic.twitter.com/MS0nOxbU2X — speedy ortiz haunted presence? (@sad13) August 7, 2019

Very very sad to hear David Berman has passed away. A massive talent and a huge influence on us. RIP — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) August 7, 2019