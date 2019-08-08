David Berman (Silver Jews) ist tot, Musikwelt trauert
David Berman, der Sänger und Poet der Silver Jews, ist am Mittwoch im Alter von 52 Jahren gestorben. Die Meldung schlägt große Wellen vor allem in der Indierock-Welt: Zahlreiche Musikerinnen und Musiker drückten ihren Schock und ihre Trauer aus.
Berman hatte erst in diesem Jahr unter dem Projektnamen Purple Mountains das gleichnamige erste Album veröffentlicht. Sein Label Drag City verbreitete heute Nacht die traurige Nachricht: Berman ist tot. Er wurde nur 52 Jahre alt. Die Todesursache ist nicht offiziell bekannt.
Berman hatte Silver Jews 1989 mit Stephen Malkmus und Bob Nastanovich gegründet, ungefähr zur selben Zeit, als Malkmus mit Scott Kannberg Pavement formierte, wo Nastanovich kurz darauf selbst spielte. Der kommerzielle Durchbruch blieb Berman mit seiner Band, deren einziges permanentes Mitglied er war, immer verwehrt. Doch sein musikalischer, vor allem aber poetischer Einfluss auf die Indie-Musikszene war enorm.
The Mountain Goats-Frontmann John Darnielle nannte ihn den besten Songwriter seiner Generation und zitierte daraufhin jede Menge seiner besten Verse auf Twitter. "Sein Tod ist verdammt düster", schrieb Malkmus via Twitter. "Er war etwas ganz besonderes, die Songs die er schrieb waren seine große Leidenschaft - vor allem am Ende. Ich hoffe Tod bedeutet Frieden, denn er kann ihn dringend gebrauchen." Nastanovich äußerte gegenüber Pitchfork: "David kämpfte fast sein ganzes Leben lang mit psychischen Problemen. Er hatte professionelle Hilfe und den unerschöpflichen Support hunderter guter Freunde."
J Mascis äußerte in den Sozialen Netzwerken seine Fassungslosigkeit. Kurt Vile schrieb in einem langen Text unter anderem, dass er so sehr mit der Musik und den Texten der Silver Jews sozialisiert worden war, dass er seinen Kindern bis heute Lieder von Berman vor dem Schlafengehen singt. Sadie Dupuis von Speedy Ortiz zitierte aus einem seiner Poesiebänder. Aaron Dessner von The National, The Avalanches, Broken Social Scene, Cat Power, Craig Finn und viele weitere bedeutende Namen trauern um Berman. Eine Auswahl findet ihr unter diesem Beitrag.
Tweet: Drag City bestätigt Tod von David Berman
We couldn't be more sorry to tell you this. David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we've ever known is gone. Rest easy, David. pic.twitter.com/5n5bctcu4j— (@dragcityrecords) August 7, 2019
Social-Media-Posts: Musikwelt trauert um David Berman
Of, loosely, my generation of songwriters, the best of us. This loss is devastating. Rest easy, fellow traveler. https://t.co/6EqPLrDpXM— The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) August 7, 2019
I didn’t know about my friend DCB when I wrote this must have been in the air .His death is fucking dark ..depression is crippling.. he was a one of a kinder the songs he wrote were his main passion esp at the end. Hope death equals peace cuz he could sure use it— Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) August 8, 2019
if i were asked to name a poetry book with a perfect opening, david berman's 'actual air' would be the first one that comes to mind. i'm always thinking about this poem pic.twitter.com/MS0nOxbU2X— speedy ortiz haunted presence? (@sad13) August 7, 2019
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
We have no words to describe how we feel this morning to learn of the loss of David Berman. All our love goes out to his family & loved ones, the Drag City family and the musicians who journeyed with him. We were fortunate enough to have David contribute his sublime words to both Wildflower and our upcoming album. What a gift. On a personal level David was always there for me throughout the ups and downs of life and provided much guidance, solace and humor reflecting on our shared struggles. You helped me so much David. His book Actual Air remains a standalone work of rare beauty and a heartbreaking look at the magic inherent in the day-to-day. Farewell David ...you are the light by which we travel into this and that - r
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
So crushed. I grew up on David Berman and the Silver Jews catalogue in mostly real time... in such a way that his music and lyrics and vocals have touched me to this day and are still growing in significance (and of course a higher high of nostalgia on the side with each revisitation... and there has been so much revisiting these last few years I must say). I was so excited for these upcoming shows and how amazing the new Purple Mountains record is. I was so stoked and so proud of Jarvis and Jeremy and the @woodsist gang for knocking this album outta the park. David's music always hit on a basic human gut level just in the power of his lyrics and voice alone... in a way no other modern artist of my generation has been able to... We were friends but I was looking forward to hopefully becoming closer and was so excited to see him around with purple mountains and hopefully play on “trains across the sea” in philly. Speaking of that tune (and others)... I’ve been singing a few silver jews songs to my daughters at night before they go to bed... since they were little... (it was a no brainer in the dna of my upbringing...) they were always affected by Cassie’s beautiful voice in “Tennessee” and would wanna sing that part... to the extent the first song my oldest daughter Awilda sang from memory (and later we recorded a version of) was "trains across the sea" and she performed "new orleans" at her co-op talent show. When my family came thru Nashville David and Cassie took us in graciously and David bought the girls a Mr Games style trinket I guess you might call a diorama music box (?) either way it will be cherished always. Love forever to Cassie and David from Kurt, Suzanne, Awilda and Delphine. “Snow is falling in Manhattan...” “I loved being my mother’s son...” “when god was young... he made the wind and the sun. And since then it’s been a slow education. And you got that one idea again.........” “oh... oh oh... I’m lightening. Oh... oh oh... I’m rain. Oh... oh oh... it’s frightening... I’m not the same. I’m not the same. I’m not the same.” God bless @dragcityrecords for releasing so much (and all) of his material. R.I.P. David Berman. You will be missed.
Very very sad to hear David Berman has passed away. A massive talent and a huge influence on us. RIP— Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) August 7, 2019
You’re just listening to someone’s music one day assuming there will be more and then they’re gone. Huge loss. Thankful for the records we have & thinking about everyone who knew David Berman, played & worked with him. #RIP— superchunk (@superchunk) August 8, 2019
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
David Berman— such sad news. We loved this mans art. A definite wordsmith for the ages. Had the privilege of playing for him in Nashville a long time ago as he heckled us from the audience and to this day it’s still an honour. Love this mans words and love this man songs. A sad day.
Mehr zu...
-
« vorherige News:
Newsflash (Mudhoney, Bon Iver, Sleater-Kinney u.a.)
-
nächste News:
Metallica: Tickets für "S&M²"-Kinoevent im Vorverkauf »
Bitte einloggen, wenn du diese News kommentieren möchtest.