10 Songs mit... Quicksand
Foto: Annette Rodriguez
In unserer Rubrik "10 Songs mit..." stellen Musiker:innen zehn Songs zu einem Thema zusammen und erzählen, was diese ihnen bedeuten. Heute: Frontmann Walter Schreifels von Quicksand stellt seine Top-10 der kürzesten Hardcore-Songs vor.
01. Negative Approach - "Pressure"
Manche Leute mögen es, das ist nichts für sie.
02. Crippled Youth - "Stand Together"
Oh, die Ungestümheit der Jugend.
03. D.R.I. - "Draft Me"
Sei vorsichtig, was du dir wünschst.
04. Agnostic Front - "In Control"
Unsere tägliche Meditation.
05. Youth Of Today - "Standing Hard"
Moralisch stark, körperlich aufrecht.
06. Gorilla Biscuits - "Good Intentions"
Niemand ist perfekt.
07. Beastie Boys - "Riot Fight"
Irgendein alter Bullshit.
08. Sick Of It All - "Rat Pack"
Ratten sind Eichhörnchen, die jeder hasst, außer Goths.
09. Descendants - "I Like Food"
Le grand boeuf.
10. Minutemen - "Fanatics"
In der Kürze liegt die Würze.
Spotify-Playlist: 10 Songs mit... Quicksand
