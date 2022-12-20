Zur mobilen Seite wechseln
20.12.2022 | 15:30 0 Autor: Online Redaktion RSS Feed

10 Songs mit... Quicksand

News 33076

Foto: Annette Rodriguez

In unserer Rubrik "10 Songs mit..." stellen Musiker:innen zehn Songs zu einem Thema zusammen und erzählen, was diese ihnen bedeuten. Heute: Frontmann Walter Schreifels von Quicksand stellt seine Top-10 der kürzesten Hardcore-Songs vor.

01. Negative Approach - "Pressure"

Manche Leute mögen es, das ist nichts für sie.

02. Crippled Youth - "Stand Together"

Oh, die Ungestümheit der Jugend.

03. D.R.I. - "Draft Me"

Sei vorsichtig, was du dir wünschst.

04. Agnostic Front - "In Control"

Unsere tägliche Meditation.

05. Youth Of Today - "Standing Hard"

Moralisch stark, körperlich aufrecht.

06. Gorilla Biscuits - "Good Intentions"

Niemand ist perfekt.

07. Beastie Boys - "Riot Fight"

Irgendein alter Bullshit.

08. Sick Of It All - "Rat Pack"

Ratten sind Eichhörnchen, die jeder hasst, außer Goths.

09. Descendants - "I Like Food"

Le grand boeuf.

10. Minutemen - "Fanatics"

In der Kürze liegt die Würze.

Spotify-Playlist: 10 Songs mit... Quicksand

Mehr zu...

Bitte einloggen, wenn du diese News kommentieren möchtest.