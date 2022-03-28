Taylor Hawkins: Hinweise zu Todesumständen, Musikwelt trauert

Foto: Oliver Halfin

Nach dem plötzlichen Tod von Foo-Fighters-Schlagzeuger Taylor Hawkins gibt es erste Hinweise zu den Umständen. Derweil äußerte eine beispiellose Zahl an Wegbegleiter:innen und Fans von Hawkins in den Sozialen Medien ihre Anteilnahme.

Am Sonntagmittag gab die Generalstaatsanwaltschaft von Kolumbien ein erstes Statement zum Tod von Taylor Hawkins ab: Der toxikologische Befund habe ergeben, dass bei einem Urintest "zehn verschiedene Substanzen" gefunden worden seien, darunter "THC (Marihuana), trizyklische Antidepressiva, Benzodiazepine und Opioide". Auf eine Todesursache legten sich die Behörden zunächst nicht fest, man wolle den Fall weiter untersuchen. Die genannten Substanzen könnten auf Drogen und verschreibungspflichtige Medikamente zurückgehen, etwa gegen Angstzustände und starke Schmerzen. Hawkins habe laut den lokalen Behörden vor seinem Tod über Brustschmerzen geklagt.

Mittlerweile ist auch ein Mitschnitt vom letzten Song aufgetaucht, den Taylor Hawkins erst vor wenigen Tagen mit den Foo Fighters live gespielt hatte: Beim Lollapalooza Argentina Festival in Buenos Aires stand die Band am 20. März als Headliner auf der Bühne und spielte zum Abschluss wie so oft den Klassiker "Everlong". Die Ansage von Dave Grohl schmerzt unter den gegebenen Umständen: "Ich sage nicht 'Auf Wiedersehen', ich mag es nicht, 'Auf Wiedersehen' zu sagen. Weil ich weiß, dass wir immer wiederkommen werden. Wenn ihr wiederkommt, kommen wir auch wieder."

Die Reaktionen auf die Todesmeldung sind gewaltig: Unzählige VISIONS-Musiker:innen und andere Wegbegleiter:innen von Hawkins teilten in den Sozialen Medien Bilder und Erinnerungen. Der einhellige Tenor: Hawkins sei nicht nur ein sehr talentierter Schlagzeuger gewesen, sondern auch eine ausgesprochen zugängliche, fröhliche und freundliche Persönlichkeit - ein guter Freund und Typ. Insbesondere Drum-Größen aus allen Genres verneigten sich vor ihrem Kollegen, etwa Ringo Starr, Travis Barker, Lars Ulrich, Questlove und Slipknot-Schlagzeuger Jay Weinberg. Auffällig war zugleich die große Zahl musikalischer Schwergewichte, die sich äußerten, zum Beispiel Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Brian Wilson, Axl Rose, Tom Morello, Gene Simmons, Johnny Marr, Rush, Stevie Nicks und Steven Tyler.

Diverse Acts erwiesen Hawkins auch direkt auf der Bühne die Ehre: Liam Gallagher widmete dem Verstorbenen bei einem Auftritt in London den Oasis-Song "Live Forever" und blendete sein Porträt auf einer Leinwand ein, Slash sprach in Orlando davon, einen "engen Freund" verloren zu haben, auch so unterschiedliche Künstler:innen wie Wolfgang Van Halen und seine Band, Underoath, Elton John, Daughtry und Popsängerin Miley Cyrus erwähnten Hawkins bei Shows teils emotional und widmeten ihm Songs.

Tweet: Generalstaatsanwaltschaft Kolumbiens zu Substanzen im Körper von Taylor Hawkins

#ATTENTION: Official statement from the Colombian Attorney General’s Office regarding the death of foreign citizen Taylor Hawkins, drummer of the band Foo Fighters. pic.twitter.com/KnjOSOE8g2 — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 26, 2022

Video: Taylor Hawkins' letzte Performance mit den Foo Fighters (Lollapalooza Argentina, 20.03.2022)

Social-Media-Posts: Wegbegleiter:innen trauern um Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus dedicates ‘Angels Like You’ to Taylor Hawkins at Lollapalooza Brazil

pic.twitter.com/KDj9RJITVH — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) March 27, 2022

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

Thank you Taylor..



Thank you for always having the biggest warmest smile on your face and for lighting up every room with your infectious energy and good vibes.



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/G4SGcvHAqi — Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) March 26, 2022

Our love, thoughts and support are with all who knew Taylor. Thank you for looking after me, thank you for being so kind and loving, thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever, thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you! With love, Nandi x pic.twitter.com/JAxo6N844a — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) March 26, 2022

Stunned & heartbroken. Taylor, you were one of a kind. One of the sweetest and most genuine people I’ve ever met. Thank you for your kindness, and the ferocity with which you played your drums. My love and condolences to @foofighters, Taylor’s family and loved ones. — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) March 26, 2022

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

I woke up this morning to hear the awful news of Taylor Hawkins death. What a terrible loss to us all. He was such a lovely guy and such a brilliant player. ⁰My deepest condolences go out to his family, his band and his fans. He will be sadly missed Rest In Peace Taylor. -Tony pic.twitter.com/MSYRMzDy8c — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) March 26, 2022

I’m heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins. He was such a nice young man. Love & Mercy to Taylor’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/VyqZIP94UZ — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 26, 2022

Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022

Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF — Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.!. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022

Such sad news about Taylor Hawkins. Anyone who knew him will tell you how great he was to be around. Everybody’s friend. So positive and enthusiastic. He loved music and he loved life. @foofighters — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of one of rock’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins tonight. pic.twitter.com/CiHWW3C11S — The Offspring (@offspring) March 26, 2022

Damn. Really crushing news to hear about Taylor Hawkins passing — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins was a terrific drummer with a gorgeous disposition, seemed always to be having the time of his life. I didn't know him well but I know music is lessened by his passing, made duller and smaller. Requiescat.

— steve albini (@electricalWSOP) March 26, 2022

RIP Taylor Hawkins

He had such a light and the joy he filled a room with was contagious.

Sending love to his family and everyone in the @foofighters camp. pic.twitter.com/Zqzh5dP7lV — Damian Abraham (@leftfordamian) March 26, 2022

Rest In Peace to one of the greats: Taylor Hawkins.



Our love to the @foofighters on your insurmountable loss. pic.twitter.com/8QoC3MqQf7 — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) March 26, 2022

Rest In Peace, Taylor. — Brian Fallon (@thebrianfallon) March 26, 2022

He was such an optimistic and musical dude, ‘twas was like he came from another era and didn’t give a fuk, was just gonna totally enjoy where he was at in the now, bless his heart, a true rocker. pic.twitter.com/wTYLEIXPaE — Flea (@flea333) March 26, 2022