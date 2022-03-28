Zur mobilen Seite wechseln
Taylor Hawkins: Hinweise zu Todesumständen, Musikwelt trauert

Foto: Oliver Halfin

Nach dem plötzlichen Tod von Foo-Fighters-Schlagzeuger Taylor Hawkins gibt es erste Hinweise zu den Umständen. Derweil äußerte eine beispiellose Zahl an Wegbegleiter:innen und Fans von Hawkins in den Sozialen Medien ihre Anteilnahme.

Am Sonntagmittag gab die Generalstaatsanwaltschaft von Kolumbien ein erstes Statement zum Tod von Taylor Hawkins ab: Der toxikologische Befund habe ergeben, dass bei einem Urintest "zehn verschiedene Substanzen" gefunden worden seien, darunter "THC (Marihuana), trizyklische Antidepressiva, Benzodiazepine und Opioide". Auf eine Todesursache legten sich die Behörden zunächst nicht fest, man wolle den Fall weiter untersuchen. Die genannten Substanzen könnten auf Drogen und verschreibungspflichtige Medikamente zurückgehen, etwa gegen Angstzustände und starke Schmerzen. Hawkins habe laut den lokalen Behörden vor seinem Tod über Brustschmerzen geklagt.

Mittlerweile ist auch ein Mitschnitt vom letzten Song aufgetaucht, den Taylor Hawkins erst vor wenigen Tagen mit den Foo Fighters live gespielt hatte: Beim Lollapalooza Argentina Festival in Buenos Aires stand die Band am 20. März als Headliner auf der Bühne und spielte zum Abschluss wie so oft den Klassiker "Everlong". Die Ansage von Dave Grohl schmerzt unter den gegebenen Umständen: "Ich sage nicht 'Auf Wiedersehen', ich mag es nicht, 'Auf Wiedersehen' zu sagen. Weil ich weiß, dass wir immer wiederkommen werden. Wenn ihr wiederkommt, kommen wir auch wieder."

Die Reaktionen auf die Todesmeldung sind gewaltig: Unzählige VISIONS-Musiker:innen und andere Wegbegleiter:innen von Hawkins teilten in den Sozialen Medien Bilder und Erinnerungen. Der einhellige Tenor: Hawkins sei nicht nur ein sehr talentierter Schlagzeuger gewesen, sondern auch eine ausgesprochen zugängliche, fröhliche und freundliche Persönlichkeit - ein guter Freund und Typ. Insbesondere Drum-Größen aus allen Genres verneigten sich vor ihrem Kollegen, etwa Ringo Starr, Travis Barker, Lars Ulrich, Questlove und Slipknot-Schlagzeuger Jay Weinberg. Auffällig war zugleich die große Zahl musikalischer Schwergewichte, die sich äußerten, zum Beispiel Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Brian Wilson, Axl Rose, Tom Morello, Gene Simmons, Johnny Marr, Rush, Stevie Nicks und Steven Tyler.

Diverse Acts erwiesen Hawkins auch direkt auf der Bühne die Ehre: Liam Gallagher widmete dem Verstorbenen bei einem Auftritt in London den Oasis-Song "Live Forever" und blendete sein Porträt auf einer Leinwand ein, Slash sprach in Orlando davon, einen "engen Freund" verloren zu haben, auch so unterschiedliche Künstler:innen wie Wolfgang Van Halen und seine Band, Underoath, Elton John, Daughtry und Popsängerin Miley Cyrus erwähnten Hawkins bei Shows teils emotional und widmeten ihm Songs.

Tweet: Generalstaatsanwaltschaft Kolumbiens zu Substanzen im Körper von Taylor Hawkins

Video: Taylor Hawkins' letzte Performance mit den Foo Fighters (Lollapalooza Argentina, 20.03.2022)

Social-Media-Posts: Wegbegleiter:innen trauern um Taylor Hawkins

