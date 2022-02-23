Musikwelt trauert um Mark Lanegan

Foto: Travis Keller

Nach dem Tod von Grunge-Ikone Mark Lanegan haben zahlreiche Kolleg:innen ihm Tribut gezollt: Iggy Pop, die Afghan Whigs, Tad, Dinosaur Jr. und viele weitere würdigten den Sänger als herausragenden Musiker und große Persönlichkeit.

Am gestrigen Abend war auf den Social-Media-Kanälen von Mark Lanegan die bestürzende Meldung aufgetaucht: Der ehemalige Sänger der Seattle-Veteranen Screaming Trees und Gaststar bei Bands wie den Queens Of The Stone Age und Mad Season ist im Alter von nur 57 Jahren in seinem Zuhause in Irland gestorben. Zu den Umständen wurde zunächst nichts bekannt, Lanegan hatte aber zuletzt nur knapp eine Corona-Infektion überlebt und Ende 2021 davon in dem Buch "Devil In A Coma" berichtet.

Lanegans Ex-Band Screaming Trees gehörte zu den ersten, die den Verstorbenen würdigte - indem sie einen Songtext Lanegans zitierte und schrieb, sie habe ein "Familienmitglied" verloren. Lanegans Kollege Greg Dulli von den Afghan Whigs, mit dem er lange zusammen bei den Gutter Twins gespielt hatte, postete in stiller Trauer lediglich ein gemeinsames Foto. Joe Cardamone alias Skeleton Joe, mit dem Lanegan ebenfalls aufgenommen hatte, nannte den Verstorbenen den "besten Freund, den man sich nur wünschen könne". Und Ikone Iggy Pop sagte, er sei ein Fan von Lanegan gewesen und empfinde "tiefsten Respekt" vor ihm. Auch Dinosaur Jr., Moby, Laura Jane Grace, Tad und viele weitere äußerten ihre Trauer über Lanegans Tod und teilten Erinnerungen an den Musiker.

Zuletzt hatte Lanegan 2020 das Soloalbum "Straight Songs Of Sorrow" veröffentlicht. Zur gleichen Zeit erschien auch seine Seattle-Biografie "Sing Backwards And Weep", in der er die Zeit des Grunge-Booms mit all den damals erlebten Höhen und Tiefen schonungslos Revue passieren ließ.

Im vergangenen Jahr hatte VISIONS-Redakteur Jan Schwarzkamp Lanegan und seiner Wunderstimme ein fast vierstündiges Mixtape gewidmet, zu dem er erläuternd auch nochmal Lanegans musikalische Lebensgeschichte zusammengefasst hatte. Ihr findet den Mix unten am Ende der News eingebettet.

Social-Media-Posts: Kolleg:innen und Weggefährten gedenken Mark Lanegan

My heartfelt condolences to the surviving family and fans of the immense talent that was Mark Lanegan. — Tad Doyle (@TadDoyle_Tad) February 22, 2022

MESSAGE FROM IGGY:

Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan,

Iggy Pop — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) February 22, 2022

I don’t want this to be real. He took care of me in a way very few people have. He would jump into the fire right next to you. The best friend you could want. I already miss him. World lost Mark Lanegan poet and singer. I lost my big brother. pic.twitter.com/AbQtiwPJOW — Skeleton Joe (@_JOE_CARDAMONE_) February 23, 2022

Terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Lanegan. A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon. — Garbage (@garbage) February 22, 2022

2022-02-22 - ”One story ends, another is born.”

In the final hours of my wedding day I got the message of the passing of Mark Lanegan. A man that without knowing it held my head over the waterline in the beginning of the millennium with his words and music. pic.twitter.com/P3Xk7aZTmE — Cult of Luna (@Cultofluna_off) February 23, 2022

Devastating news. What a talent. Will be listening to Bubblegum for the rest of the day https://t.co/ySPCyY0Ggh — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) February 22, 2022

Rest In Peace, old friend. Truly. More and more the best are no longer with us. @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/KPyPC17xad — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) February 22, 2022

Devastated by this-heartbreaking a huge talent on so many levels-such an amazing voice and all those beautiful words-love and respect to family friends and all those who loved his unique artistic vision https://t.co/7UszbGg7iz — Manic Street Preachers (@Manics) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan rest easy mate. A real singer. — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) February 22, 2022

Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I’m absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X pic.twitter.com/Xnx76y68YC — Peter Hook (@peterhook) February 22, 2022

I can't process this. Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart - as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end. xx jc pic.twitter.com/VDL176nbJu — John Cale (@therealjohncale) February 22, 2022

Very sad to report that @MarkLanegan has passed. I can believe it. But I can hardly believe it. https://t.co/tztiqiJMAD — Michael Azerrad (@michaelazerrad) February 22, 2022

RIP Mark Lanegan. Loved this one from back in the 80s https://t.co/bXou1SZSPN — Andy Bell (@Andybebop) February 22, 2022

Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us. Safe travels man - you’ll be missed — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan… 20 years ago, he was one of the first people to say lovely encouraging things to us. We weren’t good. He disagreed. Still over the moon about it. RIP :( _b pic.twitter.com/PJj3ia5teL — Silversun Pickups (@SSPU) February 23, 2022

Spotify-Playlist: "Featuring Mark Lanegan"