Zur mobilen Seite wechseln
23.02.2022 | 10:25 1 Autor: Dennis Drögemüller RSS Feed

Musikwelt trauert um Mark Lanegan

News 32298

Foto: Travis Keller

Nach dem Tod von Grunge-Ikone Mark Lanegan haben zahlreiche Kolleg:innen ihm Tribut gezollt: Iggy Pop, die Afghan Whigs, Tad, Dinosaur Jr. und viele weitere würdigten den Sänger als herausragenden Musiker und große Persönlichkeit.

Am gestrigen Abend war auf den Social-Media-Kanälen von Mark Lanegan die bestürzende Meldung aufgetaucht: Der ehemalige Sänger der Seattle-Veteranen Screaming Trees und Gaststar bei Bands wie den Queens Of The Stone Age und Mad Season ist im Alter von nur 57 Jahren in seinem Zuhause in Irland gestorben. Zu den Umständen wurde zunächst nichts bekannt, Lanegan hatte aber zuletzt nur knapp eine Corona-Infektion überlebt und Ende 2021 davon in dem Buch "Devil In A Coma" berichtet.

Lanegans Ex-Band Screaming Trees gehörte zu den ersten, die den Verstorbenen würdigte - indem sie einen Songtext Lanegans zitierte und schrieb, sie habe ein "Familienmitglied" verloren. Lanegans Kollege Greg Dulli von den Afghan Whigs, mit dem er lange zusammen bei den Gutter Twins gespielt hatte, postete in stiller Trauer lediglich ein gemeinsames Foto. Joe Cardamone alias Skeleton Joe, mit dem Lanegan ebenfalls aufgenommen hatte, nannte den Verstorbenen den "besten Freund, den man sich nur wünschen könne". Und Ikone Iggy Pop sagte, er sei ein Fan von Lanegan gewesen und empfinde "tiefsten Respekt" vor ihm. Auch Dinosaur Jr., Moby, Laura Jane Grace, Tad und viele weitere äußerten ihre Trauer über Lanegans Tod und teilten Erinnerungen an den Musiker.

Zuletzt hatte Lanegan 2020 das Soloalbum "Straight Songs Of Sorrow" veröffentlicht. Zur gleichen Zeit erschien auch seine Seattle-Biografie "Sing Backwards And Weep", in der er die Zeit des Grunge-Booms mit all den damals erlebten Höhen und Tiefen schonungslos Revue passieren ließ.

Im vergangenen Jahr hatte VISIONS-Redakteur Jan Schwarzkamp Lanegan und seiner Wunderstimme ein fast vierstündiges Mixtape gewidmet, zu dem er erläuternd auch nochmal Lanegans musikalische Lebensgeschichte zusammengefasst hatte. Ihr findet den Mix unten am Ende der News eingebettet.

Social-Media-Posts: Kolleg:innen und Weggefährten gedenken Mark Lanegan

Spotify-Playlist: "Featuring Mark Lanegan"

Mehr zu...

Kommentare (1)

Avatar von SCHORSCH SCHORSCH 23.02.2022 | 13:00

Vermaledeit :( Schon wieder einer, der zu früh gegangen ist.

Jesus knocking on my door
One last time, and early this morning

Bitte einloggen, wenn du diese News kommentieren möchtest.