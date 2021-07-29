Zur mobilen Seite wechseln
Dusty Hill ist tot: Musikwelt trauert um Bassist von ZZ Top

Foto: Ralph Arvesen (CC BY 2.0)

ZZ-Top-Bassist Dusty Hill ist gestern im Alter von 72 Jahren verstorben. Im Netz zollen zahlreiche Künstler dem Mitglied der legendären Bluesrock-Band Tribut. Seine Nachfolge ist auch schon geklärt - darüber hat er selbst verfügt.

Hill ist laut seiner beiden hinterbliebenen Bandkollegen Billy Gibbons und Frank Beard in seinem Zuhause in Houston im Schlaf gestorben. "Wir und Scharen von ZZ Top-Fans auf der ganzen Welt werden deine unerschütterliche Ausstrahlung, deine Gutmütigkeit und deine anhaltende Hingabe zum monumentalen 'bottom' von 'Top' vermissen", ließen die beiden mit kleinem Wortspiel über ihren verstorbenen Mitmusiker in den Sozialen Netzwerken ausrichten. "Wir werden für immer mit dem 'Blues-Shuffle in C' verbunden bleiben."

Hill stieß im Jahr 1970 zur im Vorjahr von Gibbons gegründeten Band hinzu und war bis zu seinem Tod Teil dieser klassischen, bärtigen Dreierbesetzung. Vor etwa einer Woche musste er wegen "Problemen mit der Hüfte", wie es in einem Statement hieß, bei der laufenden US-Tour von ZZ Top pausieren und wurde vom Gitarrentechniker Elwood Francis vertreten. Ob die Hüftprobleme mit seinem Tod zusammenhängen, ist nicht bekannt.

Was allerdings feststeht: Francis wird Hills permanente Nachfolge antreten, auf dessen eigenen Wunsch. Radiomoderator Eddie Trunk habe eine SMS von Gibbons erhalten, der an die Fans ausrichtet: "So sagte Dusty, als er dahinschied: 'Let the show go on!' und mit großem Respekt werden wir uns bemühen [seinen Tod] zu verarbeiten und seinen Wunsch zu erfüllen. [...] Dusty hat mich entschieden am Arm gepackt und gesagt: 'Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the Top'."

Die Bluesrock-Legenden hatten über 50 Jahre in dieser Besetzung gespielt. Die Anteilnahme in der Musikwelt ist groß. Viele Persönlichkeiten mit ähnlichem Rang und Namen zollten Dusty Hill Tribut, darunter John Fogerty von Creedence Clearwater Revival, David Coverdale (Ex-Deep Purple, Whitesnake), Guns N' Roses-Gitarrist Slash und KISS-Frontmann Paul Stanley. "[Er war] immer ein Gentleman, damals als wir [als Vorband] für sie spielten und zuletzt als sie unser Opener waren", schreibt Stanley. "Ich weiß nicht, was ich sagen soll außer 'Danke' und 'Ruhe in was auch immer du willst!'" Weitere Reaktionen findet ihr unten versammelt.

Facebook-Post: ZZ Top vermelden Tod von Dusty Hill

Tweets: Eddie Trunk richtet Nachricht von Billy Gibbons aus

Social-Media-Posts: Musikwelt reagiert auf Dusty Hills Tod

