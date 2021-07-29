Dusty Hill ist tot: Musikwelt trauert um Bassist von ZZ Top

ZZ-Top-Bassist Dusty Hill ist gestern im Alter von 72 Jahren verstorben. Im Netz zollen zahlreiche Künstler dem Mitglied der legendären Bluesrock-Band Tribut. Seine Nachfolge ist auch schon geklärt - darüber hat er selbst verfügt.

Hill ist laut seiner beiden hinterbliebenen Bandkollegen Billy Gibbons und Frank Beard in seinem Zuhause in Houston im Schlaf gestorben. "Wir und Scharen von ZZ Top-Fans auf der ganzen Welt werden deine unerschütterliche Ausstrahlung, deine Gutmütigkeit und deine anhaltende Hingabe zum monumentalen 'bottom' von 'Top' vermissen", ließen die beiden mit kleinem Wortspiel über ihren verstorbenen Mitmusiker in den Sozialen Netzwerken ausrichten. "Wir werden für immer mit dem 'Blues-Shuffle in C' verbunden bleiben."

Hill stieß im Jahr 1970 zur im Vorjahr von Gibbons gegründeten Band hinzu und war bis zu seinem Tod Teil dieser klassischen, bärtigen Dreierbesetzung. Vor etwa einer Woche musste er wegen "Problemen mit der Hüfte", wie es in einem Statement hieß, bei der laufenden US-Tour von ZZ Top pausieren und wurde vom Gitarrentechniker Elwood Francis vertreten. Ob die Hüftprobleme mit seinem Tod zusammenhängen, ist nicht bekannt.

Was allerdings feststeht: Francis wird Hills permanente Nachfolge antreten, auf dessen eigenen Wunsch. Radiomoderator Eddie Trunk habe eine SMS von Gibbons erhalten, der an die Fans ausrichtet: "So sagte Dusty, als er dahinschied: 'Let the show go on!' und mit großem Respekt werden wir uns bemühen [seinen Tod] zu verarbeiten und seinen Wunsch zu erfüllen. [...] Dusty hat mich entschieden am Arm gepackt und gesagt: 'Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the Top'."

Die Bluesrock-Legenden hatten über 50 Jahre in dieser Besetzung gespielt. Die Anteilnahme in der Musikwelt ist groß. Viele Persönlichkeiten mit ähnlichem Rang und Namen zollten Dusty Hill Tribut, darunter John Fogerty von Creedence Clearwater Revival, David Coverdale (Ex-Deep Purple, Whitesnake), Guns N' Roses-Gitarrist Slash und KISS-Frontmann Paul Stanley. "[Er war] immer ein Gentleman, damals als wir [als Vorband] für sie spielten und zuletzt als sie unser Opener waren", schreibt Stanley. "Ich weiß nicht, was ich sagen soll außer 'Danke' und 'Ruhe in was auch immer du willst!'" Weitere Reaktionen findet ihr unten versammelt.

Facebook-Post: ZZ Top vermelden Tod von Dusty Hill

Tweets: Eddie Trunk richtet Nachricht von Billy Gibbons aus

Received this just now via text from @BillyFGibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill @ZZTop . Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, “ Let the show go on!”.and…with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes. — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) July 28, 2021

Also this from @BillyFGibbons @ZZTop : Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, “Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the Top”.

He meant it, amigo. He really did. — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) July 28, 2021

Social-Media-Posts: Musikwelt reagiert auf Dusty Hills Tod

WOW! Dusty Hill. What an icon. @ZZTop ’s bassist forever. So unique. Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but “Thank you” and “Rest however you damn well choose!” https://t.co/tHfjLy1xbj — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 28, 2021

We are devastated to hear about Dusty’s passing. We were so blessed to share the stage with the great Dusty and ZZ Top many times, and if that wasn’t Rock and Roll heaven, I don’t know what is. The show we did together just last week would be his last. So heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/oKKslJ2U9M — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) July 28, 2021

So Very Sad To Hear Dusty Has Passed…Beautiful Soul… pic.twitter.com/QkodF7jTKx — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) July 28, 2021

Ahhhh man, I love Dusty Hill. A true rocker. What a straight jammer https://t.co/k6L53JlhW6 — Flea (@flea333) July 28, 2021

Rest In Peace #DustyHill of @ZZTop. My thoughts go out to @BillyfGibbons and Frank Beard and all the #ZZTop fans around the world pic.twitter.com/FLu71RF62V — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 28, 2021

RIP Dusty Hill pic.twitter.com/L0NNclWW0G — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) July 28, 2021

Dusty Hill Rest in Rock. Our sincere condolences to all who knew and loved him ⁦@ZZTop⁩ . pic.twitter.com/ITtAw8Pjps — Garbage (@garbage) July 28, 2021

The Doors team is saddened to hear about the passing of @ZZTop's Dusty Hill. RIP.



Photo courtesy of Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/5VbuySEx3o — The Doors (@TheDoors) July 28, 2021

GOD BLESS DUSTY HILL • 1949 - 2O21 • tBLSt SDMF @ZZTop pic.twitter.com/UNhQJQKBan — Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) July 29, 2021