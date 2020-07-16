Metallica kündigen "S&M2" an, teilen Artwork, Tracklist, Trailer und zwei Videos

Foto: Screenshot Youtube

Metallica haben erneut mit dem Sinfonieorchester von San Francisco kooperiert und Teile ihrer Discografie für ein zweieinhalbstündiges Konzert-Spektakel mit großem Arrangement aufgerüscht. "S&M2" soll in verschiedenen Ausführungen am 28. August erscheinen.

Am 6. und 8. September 2019 haben Metallica für "S&M2" im Chase Center in San Francisco zum zweiten Mal mit dem Sinfonieorchester der Stadt Konzerte gespielt, die für einen Film sowie das dazugehörige Livealbum mitgeschnitten wurden.

Bereits 1999 haben sie das für "S&M" gemacht, was zu einer 21 Tracks langen Doppel-CD (und VHS!) führte - damals noch mit Jason Newsted am Bass. Es waren die 90er - und bis Metallica nach ihrem unbetitelten schwarzen Album von 1991 endlich nachlegten, vergingen schier endlose fünf Jahre, als sie erst "Load" und nur ein Jahr später "Reload" auf die Welt losließen, dann die Cover-Compilation "Garage, Inc." 1998 raushauten und als man eigentlich bereits satt war, noch das Orchester-Album als Dessert reichten.

Und ja: Man durfte sich schon damals fragen, ob das unbedingt nötig war, die Songs mit Streichern und Bläsern anzudicken. Puristen würden sagen: Auf gar keinen Fall!

Kein Grund für die größte Metal-Band der Welt, 20 Jahre später das gleiche Spektakel nicht noch mal durchzuziehen. Gleich zehn Überschneidungen gibt es in der Tracklist, wobei eine traditionell das Intro "The Ecstasy Of Gold" des jüngst verstorbenen (Film-)Komponisten Ennio Morricone ist.

"San Francisco Symphony: S&M2" wird am 28. August veröffentlicht. Eine limitierte Deluxe-Box enthält buntes Vierfach-Vinyl, ein exklusives Fotobuch, zwei CDs, eine Blu-ray, Notenblätter, fünf Plektren, ein Poster und eine Download-Karte - die Super-Deluxe-Box hat sogar von der Band signierte Notenblätter. Halleluja!

Wer nicht das nötige Kleingeld hat, der kann sich "S&M2" auch einfach als Vierfach-LP, Doppel-CD mit Blu-ray und so weiter und so fort zulegen. Für jeden Geldbeutel ist was dabei.

Wer sich Appetit holen möchte, für den gibt es unten einen Trailer sowie zwei Song-Auskopplungen von "All Within My Hands" (vom Snaredrum-Desaster-Album "St. Anger" von 2003) sowie den Klassiker "Nothing Else Matters".

Metallica & San Francisco Symphony - "All Within My Hands" (Live)

Metallica & San Francisco Symphony - "Nothing Else Matters" (Live)

Metallica & San Francisco Symphony - S&M2 Trailer

Cover & Tracklists: Metallica & San Francisco Symphony - "S&M2"

LP 1 / SIDE ONE

01. "The Ecstasy Of Gold"

02. "The Call Of Ktulu"

03. "For Whom The Bell Tolls"

LP 1 / SIDE TWO

01. "The Day That Never Comes"

02. "The Memory Remains"

03. "Confusion"

LP 2 / SIDE THREE

01. "Moth Into Flame"

02. "The Outlaw Torn"

LP 2 / SIDE FOUR

01. "No Leaf Clover"

02. "Halo On Fire"

LP 3 / SIDE FIVE

01. "The Dark Spirits"

02. "Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits"

03. "Intro To The Iron Foundry"

04. "The Iron Foundry, Opus 19"

05. "The Unforgiven III"

LP 3 / SIDE SIX

01. "All Within My Hands"

02. "(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth"

03. "Wherever I May Roam"

LP 4 / SIDE SEVEN

01. "One"

02. "Master Of Puppets"

LP 4 / SIDE EIGHT

01. "Nothing Else Matters"

02. "Enter Sandman"

CD 1

01. "The Ecstasy Of Gold" (Live)

02. "The Call Of Ktulu" (Live)

03. "For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live)

04. "The Day That Never Comes" (Live)

05. "The Memory Remains" (Live)

06. "Confusion" (Live)

07. "Moth Into Flame" (Live)

08. "The Outlaw Torn" (Live)

09. "No Leaf Clover" (Live)

10. "Halo On Fire" (Live)

CD 2

01. "Intro To Scythian Suite" (Live)

02. "Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits" (Live)

03. "Intro To The Iron Foundry" (Live)

04. "The Iron Foundry, Opus 19" (Live)

05. "The Unforgiven III" (Live)

06. "All Within My Hands" (Live)

07. "(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth" (Live)

08. "Wherever I May Roam" (Live)

09. "One" (Live)

10. "Master Of Puppets" (Live)

11. "Nothing Else Matters" (Live)

12. "Enter Sandman" (Live)

DVD / BLU-RAY

01. Menu (feat. "Moth Into Flame")

02. Intro (feat. "Wherever I May Roam" & "All Within My Hands")

03. "The Ecstasy Of Gold" (Live)

04. "The Call Of Ktulu" (Live)

05. "For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live)

06. "The Day That Never Comes" (Live)

07. "The Memory Remains" (Live)

08. "Confusion" (Live)

09. "Moth Into Flame" (Live)

10. "The Outlaw Torn" (Live)

11. "No Leaf Clover" (Live)

12. "Halo On Fire" (Live)

13. "Intro To Scythian Suite" (Live)

14. "Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits" (Live)

15. "Intro To The Iron Foundry" (Live)

16. "The Iron Foundry, Opus 19" (Live)

17. "The Unforgiven III" (Live)

18. "All Within My Hands" (Live)

19. "(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth" (Live)

20. "Wherever I May Roam" (Live)

21. "One" (Live)

22. "Master Of Puppets" (Live)

23. "Nothing Else Matters" (Live)

24. "Enter Sandman" (Live)

25. Credits

26. Behind the Scenes: Making Of The Show

27. "All Within My Hands" Promo

DIGITAL FILM

01. Intro (feat. "Wherever I May Roam" & "All Within My Hands")

02. "The Ecstasy Of Gold" (Live)

03. "The Call Of Ktulu" (Live)

04. "For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live)

05. "The Day That Never Comes" (Live)

06. "The Memory Remains" (Live)

07. "Confusion" (Live)

08. "Moth Into Flame" (Live)

09. "The Outlaw Torn" (Live)

10. "No Leaf Clover" (Live)

11. "Halo On Fire" (Live)

12. "Intro To Scythian Suite" (Live)

13. "Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits" (Live)

14. "Intro To The Iron Foundry" (Live)

15. "The Iron Foundry, Opus 19" (Live)

16. "The Unforgiven III" (Live)

17. "All Within My Hands" (Live)

18. "(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth" (Live)

19. "Wherever I May Roam" (Live)

20. "One" (Live)

21. "Master Of Puppets" (Live)

22. "Nothing Else Matters" (Live)

23. "Enter Sandman" (Live)

24. Credits