Lamb Of God präsentieren Lyric-Video zu "New Colossal Hate", verschieben Album

Die US-Modern-Metal-Band Lamb Of God hat sich dazu entschieden, ihr kommendes Album erst im Juni zu veröffentlichen. Trost spendet ein weiterer Vorab-Song in Form eines Lyric-Videos.

Eigentlich hätten Lamb Of God ihr namenloses achtes Album am 8. Mai veröffentlichen wollen. Doch aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie hat sich die Metal-Band dazu entschlossen, mit der Veröffentlichung noch ein wenig zu warten. Das Album soll nun am 19. Juni erscheinen. Alles dazu entnehmt ihr dem untenstehenden Instagram-Post.

Trost spendet die Band derweil mit einem weiteren Video zu einem Song besagter Platte. Nach "Memento Mori" und "Checkmate" ist "New Colossal Hate" der bereits dritte von zehn Songs, den die Band aus dem Album vorab und mit Video vorstellt.

Gitarrist Willie Adler kommentiert den Song folgendermaßen: "'New Colossal Hate' ist bei unserer ersten Schreib-Session in Maine entstanden. Mark (Morton, Gitarrist), unser Produzent Josh Wilbur und ich waren in diesem supercoolen Studio in South Windham namens Halo. Ein wunderschöner Ort, der von einigen der besten Leute geführt wird, die ich je getroffen habe. Ich bin mir ziemlich sicher, dass 'New Colossal Hate' aus verschiedenen Demos entstanden ist, die ich hatte. So wie Teile eines Autos. Als es Form annahm, wurde es rasch zu meinem liebsten Song auf der Platte. Viel Spaß mit diesem Banger. Er hat einen speziellen Platz in meinem Herzen."

Lyric-Video: Lamb Of God - "New Colossal Hate"