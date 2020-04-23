Lamb Of God präsentieren Lyric-Video zu "New Colossal Hate", verschieben Album
Die US-Modern-Metal-Band Lamb Of God hat sich dazu entschieden, ihr kommendes Album erst im Juni zu veröffentlichen. Trost spendet ein weiterer Vorab-Song in Form eines Lyric-Videos.
Eigentlich hätten Lamb Of God ihr namenloses achtes Album am 8. Mai veröffentlichen wollen. Doch aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie hat sich die Metal-Band dazu entschlossen, mit der Veröffentlichung noch ein wenig zu warten. Das Album soll nun am 19. Juni erscheinen. Alles dazu entnehmt ihr dem untenstehenden Instagram-Post.
Trost spendet die Band derweil mit einem weiteren Video zu einem Song besagter Platte. Nach "Memento Mori" und "Checkmate" ist "New Colossal Hate" der bereits dritte von zehn Songs, den die Band aus dem Album vorab und mit Video vorstellt.
Gitarrist Willie Adler kommentiert den Song folgendermaßen: "'New Colossal Hate' ist bei unserer ersten Schreib-Session in Maine entstanden. Mark (Morton, Gitarrist), unser Produzent Josh Wilbur und ich waren in diesem supercoolen Studio in South Windham namens Halo. Ein wunderschöner Ort, der von einigen der besten Leute geführt wird, die ich je getroffen habe. Ich bin mir ziemlich sicher, dass 'New Colossal Hate' aus verschiedenen Demos entstanden ist, die ich hatte. So wie Teile eines Autos. Als es Form annahm, wurde es rasch zu meinem liebsten Song auf der Platte. Viel Spaß mit diesem Banger. Er hat einen speziellen Platz in meinem Herzen."
An update from Lamb of God: Regrettably, we have to announce that the release date for our upcoming self-titled album is being moved five weeks, to June 19th. We're in extraordinary times due to the current global reality and the delay of shipments of all-but essential goods needed in the fight against COVID-19. After talks with our labels, there is no other option than to delay the release so that fans who pre-ordered the album can receive the record they paid for. We appreciate your patience during these times – a global pandemic is not something people in the music industry usually take into account when scheduling album releases, but as you know, this thing has affected everyone across the board, and we are no exception. We will, however, be releasing a new song, "New Colossal Hate", this Thursday, April 23rd and plan to release a 4th song from the album before the full album is released in June. Thank you for your understanding. Wash your damn hands, let us know what you think of the new tunes, and see you on the road sometime!
