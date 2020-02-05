Newsflash (Bad Religion, Booze Cruise Festival, Oasis u.a.)

Neuigkeiten von Bad Religion, dem Booze Cruise Festival, Oasis, Juan Alderete, Nadine Shah, Hinds, DMA's, Testament und Maita.

+++ Bad Religion haben zwei Deutschlandkonzerte im Rahmen ihrer Jubiläumstour angekündigt. Die kalifornischen Punkrocker feiern 40 Jahre Bandgeschichte und 17 Studioalben, von denen ihr bislang letztes namens "Age Of Unreason" erst im vergangenen Jahr erschienen war. Im Juni spielen Bad Religion neben ihren Festivalauftritten beim Hurricane und Southside und ihrem Auftritt beim Berlin Crash Fest Headliner-Shows Wiesbaden und Köln. Tickets gibt ab Freitag, den 7. Februar um 10 Uhr bei Eventim.

Facebook-Post: Bad Religion kündigen Jubiläumskonzerte in Deutschland an

Live: Bad Religion

02.06. Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

14.06. Köln - Palladium

01.08. Berlin - Open Air Zitadelle Spandau (Berlin Crash Fest)

+++ Das Booze Cruise Festival hat weitere Bands angekündigt. Zu den Neuzugängen gehören unter anderem die Menzingers und Press Club, die beide am Festivalsonntag spielen werden. In der ersten Bandwelle hatten die Veranstalter unter anderem Lagwagon und die Freitagsheadliner Good Riddance bestätigt. Das Booze Cruise Festival findet vom 12. bis 14. Juni in verschiedenen Locations am Hamburger Hafen statt. Tickets gibt es auf der offiziellen Website.

Facebook-Post: Zweite Bandwelle des Booze Cruise Festivals

VISIONS empfiehlt:

Booze Cruise Festival 2020

12.-14.06. Hamburg

+++ Noel und Liam Gallagher streiten sich wieder wegen einer mutmaßlichen Oasis-Reunion: Liam Gallagher twitterte kürzlich: "Uns wurden 100 Millionen britische Pfund für eine Tour angeboten, was immer noch nicht genug für die 'greedy soul' [Noel] ist." Sein Bruder wies die Behauptung auf Twitter zurück: "Wenn auch immer das wurmt: Ich kenne kein Angebot von irgendjemandem, die legendäre Mancunian-Rock'n'Roll-Gruppe Oasis wieder aufleben zu lassen." Der heute primär solo aktive Noel vermutete hinter den Tweets eine Marketing-Aktion, um Liams neues Album zu promoten - immerhin spielt 'greedy soul' auch auf Liams gleichnamigen Song an. Liam stellte erst vergangene Woche seine EP "Acoustic Sessions" vor. Dieser enthält acht Live-Aufnahmen von Songs aus seinem im September erschienenen Album "Why Me? Why Not.". Der ehemalige Beady Eye-Frontmann hatte bereits mehrmals über eine mögliche Oasis-Reunion gescherzt. Noel wies die losen Behauptungen seines Bruders jedoch immer zurück. Liam Gallagher ist derzeit für einige Termine in Deutschland unterwegs. Karten gibt es noch bei Eventim.

Tweet: Liam Gallagher behauptet, seinem Bruder ein Reunion-Angebot gemacht zu haben

Wahey we’re getting back together Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as fuck he’s doing it for nothing me being a desperate cunt and have fuck all else going for himself I’m doing it for the cash c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020

We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020

Tweet: Noel Gallagher bestreitet Liams Aussage

To whoever might be arsed:

I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis.

I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies. — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 4, 2020

Live: Liam Gallagher

05.02. Hamburg - Sporthalle Hamburg

10.02. Köln - Palladium

11.02. Berlin - Tempodrom | ausverkauft

13.02. München - Tonhalle

18.02. Wien - Gasometer

+++ Die Frau von Bassist Juan Alderete hat eine GoFundMe-Kampagne zur Finanzierung seiner medizinischen Behandlung gestartet. Der Bassist von unter anderem Marilyn Manson und The Mars Volta war Ende Januar bei einem Fahrradunfall schwer verletzt worden. Er erlitt dabei ein Hirntrauma und lag zeitweise im Koma, laut Updates scheint er aber wieder auf Reize zu reagieren. Auch Manson, Mars-Volta-Sänger Cedric Bixler-Zavala und Alderetes Freund und Youtube-Kanal-Partner Nick Reinhart (Tera Melos) rief via Instagram seine Fans zu Spenden auf.

Instagram-Post: Anne Alderete ruft zu Unterstützung auf

Instagram-Post: Alderetes Freunde und Kollegen rufen ebenfalls zu Spenden auf

+++ Nadine Shah hat die erste Single ihres neuen Albums veröffentlicht. Der Song heißt "Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)" und setzt sich Shah zufolge mit der Erwartung an Frauen auseinander, Kinder zu gebären und aufzuziehen. Neben der Single selbst veröffentlichte die pakistanisch-norwegische Singer/Songwriterin auch ein Video zum Song. Das neue Album "Kitchen Sink" erscheint am 5. Juni über Infectious Music.

Video: Nadine Shah - "Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)"

Cover & Tracklist: Nadine Shah - "Kitchen Sink"

01. "Club Cougar"

02. "Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)"

03. "Buckfast"

04. "Dillydally"

05. "Trad"

06. "Kitchen Sink"

07. "Kite"

08. "Ukrainian Wine"

09. "Wasps Nest"

10. "Walk"

11. "Prayer Mat"

+++ Eine neue Single samt Video haben auch Hinds veröffentlicht. "Good Bad Times" die zweite Auskopplung aus ihrem am 3. April via Lucky Number Music erscheinenden dritten Album "The Prettiest Curse". Im Dezember hatten die Spanierinnen bereits den Song "Riding Solo" veröffentlicht. Ende April kommen sie zudem für drei Konzerte nach Deutschland. 2018 war ihr Album "I Don't Run" erschienen.

Video: Hinds - "Good Bad Times"

Live: Hinds

27.04. Hamburg - Molotow

29.04. Berlin - Lido

30.04. München - Backstage Club

+++ DMA's haben ihr drittes Album "The Glow" angekündigt. Dazu gibt es die erste Single "Life Is A Game Of Changing", und sie zeigt die Australier von einer neuen Seite: Nachdem sie auf dem Debüt "Hills End" starken Britpop-Einfluss zeigten, folgte mit "For Now" ein Ausflug in Synthpop-Sphären. Der neue Song ist voller Dance-Anleihen. Im Dezember war bereits die Single "Silver" erschienen. "The Glow" erscheint am 24. April.

Video: DMA's - "Life Is A Game Of Changing"

Cover & Tracklist: DMA's - "The Glow"

01. "Never Before"

02. "The Glow"

03. "Silver"

04. "Life Is A Game Of Changing"

05. "Criminals"

06. "Strangers"

07. "Learning Alive"

08. "Hello Girlfriend"

09. "Appointment"

10. "Round & Around"

11. "Cobracaine"

+++ Testament haben mit der Single "Night Of The Witch" ihr nächstes Album "Titans Of Creation" angekündigt. Die Thrash-Metal-Veteranen zeigten auch ein Musikvideo dazu. Die inzwischen 13. Platte erscheint am 3. April bei Nuclear Blast und folgt auf "Brotherhood Of The Snake" von 2016.

Video: Testament - "Night Of The Witch"

Cover & Tracklist: Testament - "Titans Of Creation"

01. "Children Of The Next Level"

02. "WWIII"

03. "Dream Deceiver"

04. "Night Of The Witch"

05. "City Of Angels"

06. "Ishtar's Gate"

07. "Symptoms"

08. "False Prophet"

09. "The Healers"

10. "Code Of Hammurabi"

11. "Curse Of Osiris"

12. "Catacombs"

+++ Maita kommt auf Europatour. Die aus Oregon stammende Indie-Singer/Songwriterin veröffentlicht am 3. April ihr Debütalbum "Best Wishes", aus dem sie bereits die Single "Can't Blame A Kid" präsentierte. Rund um den Release spielt sie zahlreiche Shows im deutschsprachigen Raum.

Video: Maita - "Can't Blame A Kid"

Live: Maita

27.03. Immendingen - Gloria

28.03. Freiburg - Swamp

29.03. Offenbach - Hafen 2

30.03. Jena - Rosenkeller

01.04. Hamburg - Deichdiele

02.04. Kiel - Hansa 48

04.04. Blankenburg - Altes E-Werk

06.04. Winterthur - Monomontag

07.04. München - Rote Sonne

08.04. Innsbruck - Die Bäckerei

09.04. Dornbirn - Spielboden

10.04. Steyr - Röda

11.04. Klagenfurt - Das Wohnzimmer