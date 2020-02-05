Newsflash (Bad Religion, Booze Cruise Festival, Oasis u.a.)
Neuigkeiten von Bad Religion, dem Booze Cruise Festival, Oasis, Juan Alderete, Nadine Shah, Hinds, DMA's, Testament und Maita.
+++ Bad Religion haben zwei Deutschlandkonzerte im Rahmen ihrer Jubiläumstour angekündigt. Die kalifornischen Punkrocker feiern 40 Jahre Bandgeschichte und 17 Studioalben, von denen ihr bislang letztes namens "Age Of Unreason" erst im vergangenen Jahr erschienen war. Im Juni spielen Bad Religion neben ihren Festivalauftritten beim Hurricane und Southside und ihrem Auftritt beim Berlin Crash Fest Headliner-Shows Wiesbaden und Köln. Tickets gibt ab Freitag, den 7. Februar um 10 Uhr bei Eventim.
Facebook-Post: Bad Religion kündigen Jubiläumskonzerte in Deutschland an
Live: Bad Religion
02.06. Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
14.06. Köln - Palladium
01.08. Berlin - Open Air Zitadelle Spandau (Berlin Crash Fest)
+++ Das Booze Cruise Festival hat weitere Bands angekündigt. Zu den Neuzugängen gehören unter anderem die Menzingers und Press Club, die beide am Festivalsonntag spielen werden. In der ersten Bandwelle hatten die Veranstalter unter anderem Lagwagon und die Freitagsheadliner Good Riddance bestätigt. Das Booze Cruise Festival findet vom 12. bis 14. Juni in verschiedenen Locations am Hamburger Hafen statt. Tickets gibt es auf der offiziellen Website.
Facebook-Post: Zweite Bandwelle des Booze Cruise Festivals
VISIONS empfiehlt:
Booze Cruise Festival 2020
12.-14.06. Hamburg
+++ Noel und Liam Gallagher streiten sich wieder wegen einer mutmaßlichen Oasis-Reunion: Liam Gallagher twitterte kürzlich: "Uns wurden 100 Millionen britische Pfund für eine Tour angeboten, was immer noch nicht genug für die 'greedy soul' [Noel] ist." Sein Bruder wies die Behauptung auf Twitter zurück: "Wenn auch immer das wurmt: Ich kenne kein Angebot von irgendjemandem, die legendäre Mancunian-Rock'n'Roll-Gruppe Oasis wieder aufleben zu lassen." Der heute primär solo aktive Noel vermutete hinter den Tweets eine Marketing-Aktion, um Liams neues Album zu promoten - immerhin spielt 'greedy soul' auch auf Liams gleichnamigen Song an. Liam stellte erst vergangene Woche seine EP "Acoustic Sessions" vor. Dieser enthält acht Live-Aufnahmen von Songs aus seinem im September erschienenen Album "Why Me? Why Not.". Der ehemalige Beady Eye-Frontmann hatte bereits mehrmals über eine mögliche Oasis-Reunion gescherzt. Noel wies die losen Behauptungen seines Bruders jedoch immer zurück. Liam Gallagher ist derzeit für einige Termine in Deutschland unterwegs. Karten gibt es noch bei Eventim.
Tweet: Liam Gallagher behauptet, seinem Bruder ein Reunion-Angebot gemacht zu haben
Wahey we’re getting back together Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as fuck he’s doing it for nothing me being a desperate cunt and have fuck all else going for himself I’m doing it for the cash c’mon you know LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020
We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020
Tweet: Noel Gallagher bestreitet Liams Aussage
To whoever might be arsed:— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 4, 2020
I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis.
I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies.
Live: Liam Gallagher
05.02. Hamburg - Sporthalle Hamburg
10.02. Köln - Palladium
11.02. Berlin - Tempodrom | ausverkauft
13.02. München - Tonhalle
18.02. Wien - Gasometer
+++ Die Frau von Bassist Juan Alderete hat eine GoFundMe-Kampagne zur Finanzierung seiner medizinischen Behandlung gestartet. Der Bassist von unter anderem Marilyn Manson und The Mars Volta war Ende Januar bei einem Fahrradunfall schwer verletzt worden. Er erlitt dabei ein Hirntrauma und lag zeitweise im Koma, laut Updates scheint er aber wieder auf Reize zu reagieren. Auch Manson, Mars-Volta-Sänger Cedric Bixler-Zavala und Alderetes Freund und Youtube-Kanal-Partner Nick Reinhart (Tera Melos) rief via Instagram seine Fans zu Spenden auf.
Instagram-Post: Anne Alderete ruft zu Unterstützung auf
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Hi everyone. We have launched a GoFundME (link in profile) to raise funds to cover medical and other unexpected expenses that will arise on this marathon of a journey to give Juan every opportunity to recover from his brain injury. The details of what happened and what we expect are on the page (click the link), and we'd like to encourage everyone to share this link far and wide so that it reaches the farthest corners of the internet universe. Thank you for all of your support, prayers, thoughts, #playforJuan bass videos (they're amazing - keep them coming!) and love. We'll post updates on his progress on these channels to keep you all informed. - Anne #gofundme #juanalderete #johnalderete
Instagram-Post: Alderetes Freunde und Kollegen rufen ebenfalls zu Spenden auf
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I’m sure most of you have read or heard about Juan. He’s fighting for his life. I’m sure everyone has a bass player related story about him but to me he’s beyond that. If you can spare some time go to his IG page @j_alderete and click the link in his bio to read more and possibly see if u can help him out. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about him. I’m not at liberty to share any other details w you out of respect for him and his immediate family. Keep his name on the tip of your tongue. Keep the thunder that IS his bass playing on repeat on your stereos. Keep the lighthouse lit for him.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
like two years ago @j_alderete had a couple fender bass necks made. i think he’d smashed his raiders bass once or twice on tour with marilyn manson and really tweaked the neck. so this freakin guy sends one email and has these replacement necks made straight from the custom shop. i was so JEALY when they showed up. sometime within the next month he goes to have the necks installed on the manson basses. *phone rings* “yo, where are my bass necks?” psh i don’t know. you tell me fool and that was the beginning of one of the world’s great mysteries. the necks disappeared. we tore the studio apart. two brand new fender custom necks, gone. it’s been much debated the last two years of what happened to them. i think he had some whacky theory that someone had borrowed them . so i’ve been cleaning and organizing the studio since he’s been asleep. the other day i’m going through all this pointless drum shit we have in a closet, and in a deep dark pocket in the corner i spy a long maple block of wood. wtf, are you serious? it was like a mirage. there they were. somehow they’d fallen down this small notched out section of the wall and ended up in no man’s land. my first instinct was to reach for my phone and call him, but that instinct was short-lived. i brought the necks to the hospital the next day. he’s gradually starting to have new movements, specifically with his right hand. he was gripping the necks hard and running his fingers along the fretboard. this isn’t like some corny movie where he’s gonna feel his bass neck and then magically snap out of it. but maybe somewhere deep in his mind he recognized the feeling. can’t wait to tell him the conclusion of the missing bass necks mystery. there’s now a gofundme page to raise money for all the insane expenses that are starting to pop up and will continue to slam juan’s very important recovery. the goal is high, as is the seriousness of the situation. please donate when you can and share with anyone you think might be able to help link is in my bio
+++ Nadine Shah hat die erste Single ihres neuen Albums veröffentlicht. Der Song heißt "Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)" und setzt sich Shah zufolge mit der Erwartung an Frauen auseinander, Kinder zu gebären und aufzuziehen. Neben der Single selbst veröffentlichte die pakistanisch-norwegische Singer/Songwriterin auch ein Video zum Song. Das neue Album "Kitchen Sink" erscheint am 5. Juni über Infectious Music.
Video: Nadine Shah - "Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)"
Cover & Tracklist: Nadine Shah - "Kitchen Sink"
01. "Club Cougar"
02. "Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)"
03. "Buckfast"
04. "Dillydally"
05. "Trad"
06. "Kitchen Sink"
07. "Kite"
08. "Ukrainian Wine"
09. "Wasps Nest"
10. "Walk"
11. "Prayer Mat"
+++ Eine neue Single samt Video haben auch Hinds veröffentlicht. "Good Bad Times" die zweite Auskopplung aus ihrem am 3. April via Lucky Number Music erscheinenden dritten Album "The Prettiest Curse". Im Dezember hatten die Spanierinnen bereits den Song "Riding Solo" veröffentlicht. Ende April kommen sie zudem für drei Konzerte nach Deutschland. 2018 war ihr Album "I Don't Run" erschienen.
Video: Hinds - "Good Bad Times"
Live: Hinds
27.04. Hamburg - Molotow
29.04. Berlin - Lido
30.04. München - Backstage Club
+++ DMA's haben ihr drittes Album "The Glow" angekündigt. Dazu gibt es die erste Single "Life Is A Game Of Changing", und sie zeigt die Australier von einer neuen Seite: Nachdem sie auf dem Debüt "Hills End" starken Britpop-Einfluss zeigten, folgte mit "For Now" ein Ausflug in Synthpop-Sphären. Der neue Song ist voller Dance-Anleihen. Im Dezember war bereits die Single "Silver" erschienen. "The Glow" erscheint am 24. April.
Video: DMA's - "Life Is A Game Of Changing"
Cover & Tracklist: DMA's - "The Glow"
01. "Never Before"
02. "The Glow"
03. "Silver"
04. "Life Is A Game Of Changing"
05. "Criminals"
06. "Strangers"
07. "Learning Alive"
08. "Hello Girlfriend"
09. "Appointment"
10. "Round & Around"
11. "Cobracaine"
+++ Testament haben mit der Single "Night Of The Witch" ihr nächstes Album "Titans Of Creation" angekündigt. Die Thrash-Metal-Veteranen zeigten auch ein Musikvideo dazu. Die inzwischen 13. Platte erscheint am 3. April bei Nuclear Blast und folgt auf "Brotherhood Of The Snake" von 2016.
Video: Testament - "Night Of The Witch"
Cover & Tracklist: Testament - "Titans Of Creation"
01. "Children Of The Next Level"
02. "WWIII"
03. "Dream Deceiver"
04. "Night Of The Witch"
05. "City Of Angels"
06. "Ishtar's Gate"
07. "Symptoms"
08. "False Prophet"
09. "The Healers"
10. "Code Of Hammurabi"
11. "Curse Of Osiris"
12. "Catacombs"
+++ Maita kommt auf Europatour. Die aus Oregon stammende Indie-Singer/Songwriterin veröffentlicht am 3. April ihr Debütalbum "Best Wishes", aus dem sie bereits die Single "Can't Blame A Kid" präsentierte. Rund um den Release spielt sie zahlreiche Shows im deutschsprachigen Raum.
Video: Maita - "Can't Blame A Kid"
Live: Maita
27.03. Immendingen - Gloria
28.03. Freiburg - Swamp
29.03. Offenbach - Hafen 2
30.03. Jena - Rosenkeller
01.04. Hamburg - Deichdiele
02.04. Kiel - Hansa 48
04.04. Blankenburg - Altes E-Werk
06.04. Winterthur - Monomontag
07.04. München - Rote Sonne
08.04. Innsbruck - Die Bäckerei
09.04. Dornbirn - Spielboden
10.04. Steyr - Röda
11.04. Klagenfurt - Das Wohnzimmer
