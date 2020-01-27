Bassist Juan Alderete (The Mars Volta, Marilyn Manson) nach Fahrradunfall im Koma
Foto: Getty Images
Der umtriebige Musiker Juan Alderete hat ein schweres Hirntrauma erlitten. Laut seiner Frau zog er sich die Verletzung bei einem Fahrradunfall zu.
Der Unfall hatte sich bereits am 13. Januar ereignet: Juan Alderete, der zuletzt bei Marilyn Manson live Bass spielte und von 2003 bis zur vorläufigen Auflösung der Band 2012 Teil von The Mars Volta war, verunglückte bei einem Fahrradausflug schwer. Obwohl der 56-Jährige Schutzkleidung und einen Helm trug, zog er sich dabei offenbar ein schweres Hirntrauma zu und liegt seitdem im Koma.
Bekannt wurde das erst jetzt, weil sich seine Frau Anne Alderete via Instagram an die Follower ihres Mannes wendete. "Die einzige Prognose momentan ist, abzuwarten und zu schauen", schrieb sie dort unter anderem. Ihren kompletten Eintrag inklusive Hilfeaufruf findet ihr unten.
Instagram-Post: Anne Alderete berichtet vom Fahrradunfall ihres Mannes
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Hi everyone - this is Anne, Juan's wife. While I generally hesitate to share personal details on social media, it felt right to include all of you who've supported Juan over the years as friends, fans, fellow music (and food, cat, bike, Japan) lovers and musicians. Juan was in a solo (no cars, other people) and very serious bicycle accident on 1/13/20 not far from our home. He - as always - was wearing a helmet and protective clothing but sustained serious head trauma in the form of a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI); his form of TBI is Diffuse Axonal Injury (DAI) and as of today, he remains in a coma. The only prognosis is to wait and see, as the brain is a complicated organ and the outcomes for DAI patients has a range as wide as the sea. While frustrating, it also allows for a world of positive outcomes so we can only hope for the best. We know you have questions, concerns, thoughts to share, so please feel free to leave them in the comments (not DM please, sorry) here. We're also very eager to hear from neurologists, medical professionals with experience in DAI and TBI, first-person accounts of similar trauma and outcomes - essentially any useful, factual and accurate resources that relate to Juan's injury. If you have any of these, please DM me (Anne) @tunatoast. We will post updates here from time to time. Thank you all and please keep Juan in your thoughts. - xo, Anne
