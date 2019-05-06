Adult Swim streamt Compilation "Metal Swim 2" mit Baroness, Sunn O))), Oathbreaker und mehr

Der US-Sender Adult Swim hat die digitale Metal-Compilation "Metal Swim 2" veröffentlicht. Die neuen Tracks von unter anderem Baroness, Oathbreaker, Eyehategod und Sunn O))) kann man gratis streamen.

Vorige Woche hatte Adult Swim den Nachfolger seiner 2010 erschienenen Compilation "Metal Swim" angekündigt, seit Freitag stehen die 15 neuen Songs auf der Homepage des Senders zum Streamen bereit. Dabei sind neben den großen Namen Baroness, Oathbreaker, Eyehategod und Sunn O))) Geheimtipps wie der Pflanzenfreund-Metal von Botanist oder das Industrial-Doom-Gewitter von Tristan Shone alias Author & Punisher. Kompiliert hat die Adult-Swim-Produzentin Laura Sterritt.

Von Baroness kommt mit "Front Toward Enemy" der dritte Vorabsong aus dem kommenden Album "Gold & Grey", "End Of The Rising" von Sunn O))) ist eine Ergänzung zum brandneuen Album "Life Metal" - ob der Oathbreaker-Track "Ease Me" auch auf eine neue Veröffentlichung schließen lässt oder exklusiv bleibt, hat die Band noch nicht bestätigt. Seht die volle Tracklist von "Metal Swim 2" weiter unten.

Album-Stream: Various Artists - "Metal Swim 2"

Tracklist: "Metal Swim 2"-Compilation

01. Nervosa - "Freakshow"

02. Dark Castle - "Withdraw Yourself"

03. Akvan - "Fereydoon's Revenge"

04. Author & Punisher - "A Crude Sectioning"

05. Dreadnought - "It Took The Flood"

06. Kat Katz & Andy Gibbs - "Sounding Stair"

07. Volahn - "El Tigre Del Sur"

08. Baroness - "Front Toward Enemy"

09. Botanist - "Biomass"

10. Alien Weaponry- "AHI KĀ"

11. Vile Creature - "Harbinger Of Nothing"

12. Oathbreaker - "Ease Me"

13. Eyehategod - "Three Black Eyes"

14. The Body - "MIT"

15. Sunn O))) - "End Of The Rising"