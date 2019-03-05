Zur mobilen Seite wechseln
05.03.2019 | 09:54 0 Autor: Dennis Drögemüller RSS Feed

Musikwelt trauert um The-Prodigy-Sänger Keith Flint

News 29712

Foto: Matthias Hombauer & The Prodigy

Die Betroffenheit ist groß: Kolleginnen und Kollegen aus aller Welt trauern um den gestern überraschend verstorbenen The Prodigy-Frontmann Keith Flint. Musiker wie Tom Morello, die Foo Fighters und Laura Jane Grace würdigten ihn in Statements als bedeutenden Künstler.

Der Schock sitzt noch tief: Gestern war The Prodigy-Shouter Keith Flint im Alter von nur 49 Jahren überraschend verstorben. Sein Bandkollege Liam Howlett hatte im Anschluss in den sozialen Medien von einem Suizid gesprochen.

INFO: Solltet ihr suizidgefährdet sein oder jemanden kennen, der suizidgefährdet ist, könnt ihr jederzeit bei der Telefonseelsorge Hilfe suchen, Telefon: 0800 - 111 0 111 oder 0800 - 111 0 222, und im Internet unter telefonseelsorge.de. Hilfsangebote gibt es auch unter suizidprophylaxe.de.

In kurzer Zeit verliehen zahlreiche Musikerkollegen und Weggefährten von Flint ihrer Erschütterung und ihrem Respekt für den Verstorbenen Ausdruck und sprachen Angehörigen und Freunden ihr Beileid aus. Dabei wurde deutlich, wie sehr Flint mit The Prodigy über Genre-Grenzen hinweg Eindruck gemacht hatte: Aus der Rock- und Metalwelt meldeten sich Größen wie die Foo Fighters, Laura Jane Grace, Placebo oder Slipknot zu Wort. Tom Morello teilte eine persönliche Begegnung mit Keith Flint.

Gleichzeitig kamen viele Wortmeldungen von Künstlern aus der Elektro-Szene oder deren Grenzbereich: Die Chemical Brothers erinnerten sich ebenso in emotionalen Worten an ihren Kollegen wie DJ Skrillex, Madchester-Ikone Ian Brown oder Trancecore-Musiker Rou Reynolds von Enter Shikari.

Besonders groß war der Zuspruch aus Flints britischer Heimat: So unterschiedliche Charaktere wie Queen-Gitarrist Brian May, Garbage, Radiomoderator Zane Lowe und Rapper Dizee Rascal verabschiedeten sich neben dem Prodigy-Label XL Recordings von Flint.

The Prodigy hatten im vergangenen Jahr ihr siebtes Studioalbum "No Tourists" veröffentlicht. Für den Sommer waren sie auf diversen Festivals in Deutschland gebucht. Ob die Auftritte stattfinden und ob und wie es überhaupt mit der britischen Ravepunk-Band weitergeht, ist derzeit noch nicht bekannt.

Social-Media-Posts: Freunde und Weggefährten von Keith Flint äußern sich

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Rest In Peace Keith Flint. I remember meeting Keith on tour in Australia. I didn’t know he was in a band, but what a good dude. I thought he was an Australian roadie. Later that year ran into him backstage at Pinkpop and said “hey! Good to see you! Who you working for?” He said “ I’m in a band, I’m here playing.” I said, “oh how nice, how was your show?” He said, “we are playing after Rage. We are headlining this festival.” I’m like, well I’m gonna check that out! One of the very few bands in history to kick Rage Against The Machine’s ass in a live setting. They were tremendous and Keith was an electric, powerful, compelling and dangerous frontman. I was very much influenced by them and continue to be. Had the great pleasure of running into Keith last summer and was reminded what a good and talented dude he was. Rest well, Firestarter. (Suicide can be prevented, you CAN get help: please go to save.org)

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Tom Morello (@tommorello) am

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Very sad to hear of the death of Keith Flint. I was backstage when Prodigy were playing a festival soon after ‘Firestarter’ came out. I was knocked out their records and the intensity of their show was awesome. But, feeling a lot of anger in Keith’s delivery, I somehow assumed he would hate us - Queen, etc. So I just nodded in respect when I saw him at the other side of the stage while the gear was being changed over. He ran straight over and did that Wayne’s World tongue in cheek bowing thing, and then spent a good five minutes telling me very warmly how much he loved our music and had been inspired by it in his life. After that, I perceived him very differently. And I enjoyed their records even more ! But that’s the only conversation we ever had. How horribly sad that he got to the point of taking his own life at an age when he was still so potent. A tragedy of modern life. RIP Keith. Bri

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) am

Mehr zu...

Bitte einloggen, wenn du diese News kommentieren möchtest.