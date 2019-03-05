Musikwelt trauert um The-Prodigy-Sänger Keith Flint

Foto: Matthias Hombauer & The Prodigy

Die Betroffenheit ist groß: Kolleginnen und Kollegen aus aller Welt trauern um den gestern überraschend verstorbenen The Prodigy-Frontmann Keith Flint. Musiker wie Tom Morello, die Foo Fighters und Laura Jane Grace würdigten ihn in Statements als bedeutenden Künstler.

Der Schock sitzt noch tief: Gestern war The Prodigy-Shouter Keith Flint im Alter von nur 49 Jahren überraschend verstorben. Sein Bandkollege Liam Howlett hatte im Anschluss in den sozialen Medien von einem Suizid gesprochen.

INFO: Solltet ihr suizidgefährdet sein oder jemanden kennen, der suizidgefährdet ist, könnt ihr jederzeit bei der Telefonseelsorge Hilfe suchen, Telefon: 0800 - 111 0 111 oder 0800 - 111 0 222, und im Internet unter telefonseelsorge.de. Hilfsangebote gibt es auch unter suizidprophylaxe.de.

In kurzer Zeit verliehen zahlreiche Musikerkollegen und Weggefährten von Flint ihrer Erschütterung und ihrem Respekt für den Verstorbenen Ausdruck und sprachen Angehörigen und Freunden ihr Beileid aus. Dabei wurde deutlich, wie sehr Flint mit The Prodigy über Genre-Grenzen hinweg Eindruck gemacht hatte: Aus der Rock- und Metalwelt meldeten sich Größen wie die Foo Fighters, Laura Jane Grace, Placebo oder Slipknot zu Wort. Tom Morello teilte eine persönliche Begegnung mit Keith Flint.

Gleichzeitig kamen viele Wortmeldungen von Künstlern aus der Elektro-Szene oder deren Grenzbereich: Die Chemical Brothers erinnerten sich ebenso in emotionalen Worten an ihren Kollegen wie DJ Skrillex, Madchester-Ikone Ian Brown oder Trancecore-Musiker Rou Reynolds von Enter Shikari.

Besonders groß war der Zuspruch aus Flints britischer Heimat: So unterschiedliche Charaktere wie Queen-Gitarrist Brian May, Garbage, Radiomoderator Zane Lowe und Rapper Dizee Rascal verabschiedeten sich neben dem Prodigy-Label XL Recordings von Flint.

The Prodigy hatten im vergangenen Jahr ihr siebtes Studioalbum "No Tourists" veröffentlicht. Für den Sommer waren sie auf diversen Festivals in Deutschland gebucht. Ob die Auftritte stattfinden und ob und wie es überhaupt mit der britischen Ravepunk-Band weitergeht, ist derzeit noch nicht bekannt.

Social-Media-Posts: Freunde und Weggefährten von Keith Flint äußern sich

RIP the incomparable Keith Flint. A true icon in every way. Thank you for the inspiration, music and friendship. — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) 4. März 2019

Trying hard today to pretend that I don’t feel really sad after hearing about the passings of both Keith Flint and Luke Perry. — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) 4. März 2019

so sad to hear about Keith Flint,we played many gigs with the prodigy over the years and they were always friendly and supportive.he was an amazing front man, a true original and he will be missed.tom&ed x — The Chemical Brothers (@ChemBros) 4. März 2019

R.I.P KEITH FLINT a beautiful human. — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) 4. März 2019

Long Live Keith Flint. pic.twitter.com/irZLRaykOH — XL Recordings (@XLRECORDINGS) 4. März 2019

Keith Flint, beautiful man, incredible pioneer. Remembering the special times we had together making Empire. Heartbroken. Rest in Peace Brother. X — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) 4. März 2019

argh.



Keith Flint you bloody legend.



The Prodigy were one of the first big bands we supported years ago and Keith single-handedly shattered my presumption that big stars would have an arrogance and aloofness about them. He was so welcoming, sweet and passionate. — Rou Reyno (@RouReynolds) 4. März 2019

I may not of had a career if it wasn’t for you Keith ...you made me feel welcome in a time when I needed it . Thanks for all laughs my friend RIP pic.twitter.com/QCLPddIhPN — Skrillex (@Skrillex) 4. März 2019