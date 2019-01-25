Mark Hoppus (Blink-182) und Alex Gaskarth (All Time Low) gründen Band Simple Creatures, streamen Debütsingle "Drug"

Blink-182-Bassist Mark Hoppus und Alex Gaskarth von All Time Low haben ein neues Bandprojekt namens Simple Creatures gestartet. Mit "Drug" steht auch schon ein erster Song online.

Der ist genauso ansteckend, wie man es erwartet von zwei Elder Statesmen des Pop-Punk. Hoppus sagt über "Drug": "Das ist immer der erste Song, den wir vorspielen, wenn wir Leuten Simple Creatures vorstellen. Es ergibt also nur Sinn, dass er auch die erste Single ist. Ich liebe die Mischung aus dem bissigen Gitarrenlead und der fetten Kickdrum."

Die Weezer-artige Stimmung von "Drug", wohl das logische Ergebnis einer Kreuzung aus Blink-182 und All Time Low, wird konterkariert durch den Text, der die romantische Sehnsucht nach einer Person thematisiert, die einem nicht guttut. "Im Studio fühle es sich sofort wie der Song an, der Simple Creatures umschreibt", meinte Gaskarth auf Instagram. "Er ist rau, schmutzig und verwurzelt in der Musikalität, aus der wir beide kommen - aber mit einer Wendung in eine Richtung, die wir so vorher noch nicht eingeschlagen haben."

Ob und wann "Drug" ein Album folgen wird, ist bislang noch nicht bekannt. Zuletzt hatten All Time Low eine Bandpause auf unbestimmt Zeit angekündigt, die Gaskarth damit begründete, dass er 2019 mehr mit anderen Musikern arbeiten wolle. Blink-182 dagegen befinden sich zurzeit im Studio. Außerdem ist ein Koop-Track mit dem EDM-Popduo The Chainsmokers im Kasten.

Lyric-Video: Simple Creatures - "Drug"

Instagram-Post: Alex Gaskarth über Simple Creatures