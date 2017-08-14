Charlottesville: Run The Jewels, Prophets Of Rage, Anti-Flag und weitere reagieren

Zahlreiche Musiker haben sich mit den Ereignissen befasst, die am vergangenen Wochenende Charlottesville in US-Bundesstaat Virginia stattgefunden hatten, viele darunter aus dem VISIONS-Umfeld. Alle verurteilten rechte Gewalt und einige kritisierten US-Präsident Donald Trump.

Die am Freitag abgehaltenen Proteste von über hundert weißen Nationalisten, "alternativen Rechten" und Neo-Konföderierten hatten stattgefunden, um einer anderen Demonstration am Samstag zuvorzukommen. Auf dem Campus der örtlichen Universität soll eine Statue Robert E. Lees entfernt werden. Am Samstag kam es dann zu Handgreiflichkeiten auf beiden Seiten, und am Nachmittag fuhr ein Auto in eine Traube Gegendemonstranten, wobei die 32-jährige Heather Heyer getötet und mehrere Dutzende andere verletzt wurden. Terry McAuliffe, Gouverneur des Bundesstaates, rief den Ausnahmezustand aus und verurteilte die Zusammenkünfte der rassistischen und nationalistischen Verfechter.

In der Folge äußerten sich mehrere Musiker und sprachen sich dabei vehement gegen jede Art von Ausgrenzung und rassistisches Verhalten aus. Dave Matthews, der in Charlotsville seine Karriere begonnen hatte, postete auf der Website seiner Band ein langes Statement, in dem er seine Abscheu und sein Mitgefühl ausdrückte. Killer Mike von Run The Jewels postete auf Instagram mehrere lange Ausführungen, unter anderem schrieb er: "Dieses Amerika ist immer noch dasselbe von vor 53 Jahren und jeder schwarze Politiker, der von Waffentraining und -besitz abrät, ist ein bezahlter Vertreter des Staates, der immer schon erlaubt hat, dass diese Männer Unschuldige ermorden."

Matthew E. White, ebenfalls aus Virginia, schrieb: "Um das klarzustellen: Mein Virginia sieht nicht im Geringsten so aus. Es ist nicht perfekt, aber ich sehe Offenheit, Verständnis, Konversation, Diversität und Liebe." Die Detroiter Noise-Band Wolf Eyes nahm extra ein Album namens "No Hate" auf, um Heyer zu gedenken. Außerdem rief die Band auf, für die inzwischen abgeschlossene Gofundme-Kampagne zur Unterstützung von Heyers' Familie zu spenden.

Anti-Flag haben bei ihrem gestrigen Auftritt auf dem Open Flair Festival Heyer einen Song gewidmet und sich auch sonst gewohnt stark gegen die AfD, Faschismus und Bigotterie ausgesprochen.

Zu den weiteren Künstlern gehörten auch die Prophets Of Rage, Mark Hoppus von Blink-182, Pete Wentz von Fall Out Boy, Tegan And Sara, Beth Cosentino von Best Coast, sowie die populären Musiker Solange Knowles, Mandy Moore, Tim McGraw, Lady Gaga, Lorde und John Legend. Sowohl Legend als auch Lady Gaga kritisierten US-Präsident Donald Trump dafür, dass er nicht explizit weiße Suprematisten abgeurteilt hatte, sondern lediglich "Gewalt auf beiden Seiten". Lorde schrieb zudem: "Es tut mir so, so leid. Alle weißen Menschen sind verantwortlich für das Gedeihen und die Fehler dieses Systems. Wir müssen das besser machen. Es tut mir so leid."

Album-Stream: Wolf Eyes - "No Hate"

<a href="http://wolf-eyes.bandcamp.com/album/no-hate">No Hate by Wolf Eyes</a>

Facebook-Video: Anti-Flag verurteilen rechte Gewalt und Bigotterie

Posts aus den sozialen Medien: Musiker verurteilen Gewalt und rassistisches Verhalten

Y'all can hate and wanna push them back into the dark but I wanna thank them for being honest. America is still the same place as 53 yrs ago and any black politician who tells you to not be fire arms trained and owners is a paid agent of the state that has always allowed these men to murder the innocent. Stay ready. Fish, Farm, Hunt, Shoot. ÷ #Do4Self Ein Beitrag geteilt von Killer Mike (@killermike) am 12. Aug 2017 um 19:04 Uhr

#HeatherHeyer was an ally and deserves to be mourned and celebrated as such. "if you're not outraged your not paying attention" ~ HH. Salutes love. Shaun King nailed the caption. Proper honor is paid. Ein Beitrag geteilt von Killer Mike (@killermike) am 13. Aug 2017 um 16:23 Uhr

For the record my Virginia doesnt look like this at all. Its not perfect but I see openess, understanding, conversation, diversity, & love — Matthew E. White (@amattwhitejoint) 13. August 2017

Unfortunately, these fuckers stay around. pic.twitter.com/ekBVKeyiIO — Matthew E. White (@amattwhitejoint) 13. August 2017

POR stands with those fighting racism, fascism, Nazi-ism and white supremacy in Charlottesville. Give em hell. #NoTrump #NoKKK #NoFascistUSA pic.twitter.com/N3zgSjKvco — Prophets of Rage (@prophetsofrage) 13. August 2017

You guys, the racists are back on their racism, and I'm not having it. — m@®|{ µø₽₽û§ (@markhoppus) 12. August 2017

1. What if I told you I wore the shirts of a band, quoted them, went to their concerts, talked about them online, espoused their beliefs... — lord of light beer (@petewentz) 12. August 2017

2. ...hung out with others that were fans of the band, collected their old merchandise, etc- but then claimed I was not a fan of the band? — lord of light beer (@petewentz) 12. August 2017

3. If u quote Hitler, wear swastikas, hang out w/ nazis, march w/ nazis, wear white power symbols, espouse nazi beliefs... — lord of light beer (@petewentz) 12. August 2017

4. ... then to me you are a nazi not super hard to figure out. — lord of light beer (@petewentz) 12. August 2017

Reject White Supremacy! Art credit @juliosalgado83 Ein Beitrag geteilt von Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) am 12. Aug 2017 um 20:23 Uhr

As a privileged white woman in America- I know that historically I am part of this mess. I vow from this day forward to NEVER stop fighting for the oppressed people in this country. I'm so sorry this is still happening. And I'm sorry for any ignorant thing I have ever said or done. I'm scared and I feel hopeless half the time but I know that so many of us are on the right side of history and will continue to stay here. Love to all the good guys and a big fuck you to all the bad guys BC Ein Beitrag geteilt von Best Coast (@best_coast) am 13. Aug 2017 um 9:12 Uhr

We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money. — John Legend (@johnlegend) 12. August 2017

. @realDonaldTrump too afraid to do the right thing cuz you will lose votes? Doesn't matter, younger generation has the answer to #BeKind. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) 12. August 2017