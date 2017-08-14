14.08.2017 | 11:46 0 Autor: Martin Burger RSS Feed

Charlottesville: Run The Jewels, Prophets Of Rage, Anti-Flag und weitere reagieren

Zahlreiche Musiker haben sich mit den Ereignissen befasst, die am vergangenen Wochenende Charlottesville in US-Bundesstaat Virginia stattgefunden hatten, viele darunter aus dem VISIONS-Umfeld. Alle verurteilten rechte Gewalt und einige kritisierten US-Präsident Donald Trump.

Die am Freitag abgehaltenen Proteste von über hundert weißen Nationalisten, "alternativen Rechten" und Neo-Konföderierten hatten stattgefunden, um einer anderen Demonstration am Samstag zuvorzukommen. Auf dem Campus der örtlichen Universität soll eine Statue Robert E. Lees entfernt werden. Am Samstag kam es dann zu Handgreiflichkeiten auf beiden Seiten, und am Nachmittag fuhr ein Auto in eine Traube Gegendemonstranten, wobei die 32-jährige Heather Heyer getötet und mehrere Dutzende andere verletzt wurden. Terry McAuliffe, Gouverneur des Bundesstaates, rief den Ausnahmezustand aus und verurteilte die Zusammenkünfte der rassistischen und nationalistischen Verfechter.

In der Folge äußerten sich mehrere Musiker und sprachen sich dabei vehement gegen jede Art von Ausgrenzung und rassistisches Verhalten aus. Dave Matthews, der in Charlotsville seine Karriere begonnen hatte, postete auf der Website seiner Band ein langes Statement, in dem er seine Abscheu und sein Mitgefühl ausdrückte. Killer Mike von Run The Jewels postete auf Instagram mehrere lange Ausführungen, unter anderem schrieb er: "Dieses Amerika ist immer noch dasselbe von vor 53 Jahren und jeder schwarze Politiker, der von Waffentraining und -besitz abrät, ist ein bezahlter Vertreter des Staates, der immer schon erlaubt hat, dass diese Männer Unschuldige ermorden."

Matthew E. White, ebenfalls aus Virginia, schrieb: "Um das klarzustellen: Mein Virginia sieht nicht im Geringsten so aus. Es ist nicht perfekt, aber ich sehe Offenheit, Verständnis, Konversation, Diversität und Liebe." Die Detroiter Noise-Band Wolf Eyes nahm extra ein Album namens "No Hate" auf, um Heyer zu gedenken. Außerdem rief die Band auf, für die inzwischen abgeschlossene Gofundme-Kampagne zur Unterstützung von Heyers' Familie zu spenden.

Anti-Flag haben bei ihrem gestrigen Auftritt auf dem Open Flair Festival Heyer einen Song gewidmet und sich auch sonst gewohnt stark gegen die AfD, Faschismus und Bigotterie ausgesprochen.

Zu den weiteren Künstlern gehörten auch die Prophets Of Rage, Mark Hoppus von Blink-182, Pete Wentz von Fall Out Boy, Tegan And Sara, Beth Cosentino von Best Coast, sowie die populären Musiker Solange Knowles, Mandy Moore, Tim McGraw, Lady Gaga, Lorde und John Legend. Sowohl Legend als auch Lady Gaga kritisierten US-Präsident Donald Trump dafür, dass er nicht explizit weiße Suprematisten abgeurteilt hatte, sondern lediglich "Gewalt auf beiden Seiten". Lorde schrieb zudem: "Es tut mir so, so leid. Alle weißen Menschen sind verantwortlich für das Gedeihen und die Fehler dieses Systems. Wir müssen das besser machen. Es tut mir so leid."

