Nach Vorwurf der Frauenfeindlichkeit: Jesse Hughes und Noodles (The Offspring) verteidigen The Dickies

Nach als frauenfeindlich kritisierten Äußerungen des The-Dickies-Frontmanns Leonard Phillips während der Vans Warped Tour in den USA sind weitere Musikerkollegen der Band beigesprungen: Jesse Hughes von den Eagles Of Death Metal und The-Offspring-Gitarrist Noodles nahmen den Sänger in Schutz.

Leonard Phillips von den Dickies hatte am 25. Juni bei dem letzten Auftritt seiner Band im Rahmen der Vans Warped Tour 2017 durch die USA eine Frau aus der Crew beleidigt. Diese fühlte sich offenbar von dessen Bühnenaussagen während der Tour abgestoßen und hielt bei dem Vorfall ein Schild mit der Aufschrift "Teenager-Mädchen verdienen Respekt, keine ekelhaften Witze von widerlichen alten Männern! Punk ist nicht übergriffig!" Phillips hatte die Frau daraufhin unter anderem als "Fotze" bezeichnet und gesagt, er habe "Nutztiere gefickt, die hübscher waren als du". Darüber hinaus stachelte er das Publikum an, der Frau "Blas mir einen" zuzurufen.

Viele Musikfans und Medien hatten den Vorfall als Frauenfeindlich gewertet, Shawna Potter von War On Women hatte den Musiker in deutlichen Worten kritisiert. Andere wie etwa Terrorgruppe-Sänger Archi "MC" Motherfucker verwiesen auf den parodistischen, das Publikum angehenden Stil der Dickies und die ungehobelte Tradition des Punk. Leonard Philipps selbst hatte zu dem Vorfall Stellung bezogen, sich aber nicht ernsthaft entschuldigt.

Nun ergriffen sowohl Jesse Hughes von den Eagles Of Death Metal als auch Noodles von The Offspring das Wort für Philipps. Hughes tat die Idee von einem öffentlichen Konzert als "Safe Space" als unsinnig ab, warf Philipps' Kritikern vor, übersensibel und "Feinde der Redefreiheit" zu sein, und verwies darauf, dass die Rock-Geschichte voll sei von sexualisierten Songs, die teils sogar offen Sex mit Minderjährigen künstlerisch aufgreifen würden.

Noodles nannte die Dickies ironisch die "gefährlichste Band Amerikas" und hob darauf ab, dass der vulgäre Showact der Band nicht ernst zu nehmen sei. Auch er kritisierte die Idee, ein Konzert zum Safe Space machen zu wollen.

Beide Posts zogen Fürsprecher, aber auch Kritiker an. Letztere stellten in Frage, inwiefern die derben Bühnenaussagen der Dickies das Herausgreifen und spezifisch frauenfeindliche Herabwürdigen einer Frau rechtfertigen.

Instagram-Posts: Jesse Hughes und Noodles verteidigen The Dickies

Video: Leonard Philipps beleidigt Frau