Nach Vorwurf der Frauenfeindlichkeit: Jesse Hughes und Noodles (The Offspring) verteidigen The Dickies
Foto: Richard Abrahamson (RoundKid Photography) / CC BY 2.0 (Foto Noodles)
Nach als frauenfeindlich kritisierten Äußerungen des The-Dickies-Frontmanns Leonard Phillips während der Vans Warped Tour in den USA sind weitere Musikerkollegen der Band beigesprungen: Jesse Hughes von den Eagles Of Death Metal und The-Offspring-Gitarrist Noodles nahmen den Sänger in Schutz.
Leonard Phillips von den Dickies hatte am 25. Juni bei dem letzten Auftritt seiner Band im Rahmen der Vans Warped Tour 2017 durch die USA eine Frau aus der Crew beleidigt. Diese fühlte sich offenbar von dessen Bühnenaussagen während der Tour abgestoßen und hielt bei dem Vorfall ein Schild mit der Aufschrift "Teenager-Mädchen verdienen Respekt, keine ekelhaften Witze von widerlichen alten Männern! Punk ist nicht übergriffig!" Phillips hatte die Frau daraufhin unter anderem als "Fotze" bezeichnet und gesagt, er habe "Nutztiere gefickt, die hübscher waren als du". Darüber hinaus stachelte er das Publikum an, der Frau "Blas mir einen" zuzurufen.
Viele Musikfans und Medien hatten den Vorfall als Frauenfeindlich gewertet, Shawna Potter von War On Women hatte den Musiker in deutlichen Worten kritisiert. Andere wie etwa Terrorgruppe-Sänger Archi "MC" Motherfucker verwiesen auf den parodistischen, das Publikum angehenden Stil der Dickies und die ungehobelte Tradition des Punk. Leonard Philipps selbst hatte zu dem Vorfall Stellung bezogen, sich aber nicht ernsthaft entschuldigt.
Nun ergriffen sowohl Jesse Hughes von den Eagles Of Death Metal als auch Noodles von The Offspring das Wort für Philipps. Hughes tat die Idee von einem öffentlichen Konzert als "Safe Space" als unsinnig ab, warf Philipps' Kritikern vor, übersensibel und "Feinde der Redefreiheit" zu sein, und verwies darauf, dass die Rock-Geschichte voll sei von sexualisierten Songs, die teils sogar offen Sex mit Minderjährigen künstlerisch aufgreifen würden.
Noodles nannte die Dickies ironisch die "gefährlichste Band Amerikas" und hob darauf ab, dass der vulgäre Showact der Band nicht ernst zu nehmen sei. Auch er kritisierte die Idee, ein Konzert zum Safe Space machen zu wollen.
Beide Posts zogen Fürsprecher, aber auch Kritiker an. Letztere stellten in Frage, inwiefern die derben Bühnenaussagen der Dickies das Herausgreifen und spezifisch frauenfeindliche Herabwürdigen einer Frau rechtfertigen.
Instagram-Posts: Jesse Hughes und Noodles verteidigen The Dickies
The Dickies forever !!!!the Dickies for all time!!!! long live freedom of speech and long live the notion that rock 'n' roll is about saying whatever the fuck you want!!!!!! Especially if it's offensive to people Who are weak cowardly and can't stand for anyone else to be free !!!!sticks and stones, my friends,sticks and stones!!!....., and PS a safe zone is a place that exists in your home not at the place you voluntarily drive to and walk into and sit in an audience of that exists in a public place..... maybe the people that don't like the Dickies can start a Gofundme for a good old fashioned "offensive" book bonfire!!!! Or maybe the enemies of free speech can start a Gofuckyourselffund campaign !!!I think we could raise money for that!!!! The enemies of free speech must be stopped at all costs!!!! Does anyone remember Lenny Bruce..... if Jim Morrison's obscenity arrest in Florida had taken place today I wonder how many members of the crowd would've cheered for the police.... and I don't know if anyone knows this about rock 'n' roll but it's been sexualized from the get go i.e. the words rock and roll.... or maybe the fact that every fucking rock 'n' roll song is either about butt fucking or having sex with a 16 or 17-year-old. allow me to quote the Beatles "she was just 17"..... or l"Ringo Starr "she 16 she's beautiful and she's mine",.... or how about Willie Dixon "I'm your back door man The men don't know but the little girls they understand". Or Bill Haley and the comets "I'm like a one eyed cat peeping in the seafood store"..,or Beyoncé's "naughty girl"..... and for anyone who is curious as to whether or not Rock'n'Roll has got something to do with penises in general just listen to grace Jones's "pull up to the bumper" or open up the cover to the Steppenwolf album entitled " for ladies only" or listen to basically any of the fucking lyrics to any PJ Harvey song....(but if you talk to your psychiatrist he'll tell you that everything has to do with penises from skyscrapers to the cover of Disney's "little mermaid") what would happen if we tried to remake Fast Times at Ridgemont High today. we could call it "Safe times or else"!! #thedickies
Who would've thought that, in 2017, The Dickies would become "The Most Dangerous Band In America?" I'd like to congratulate The Dickies on finally achieving this great honor and distinction. Though they've long been one of my favorite bands I never thought of them as dangerous. Sure they play loud and fast but they're also so goddamn melodic and fun. I honestly don't see how anyone could seriously take offense from anything they do or say. Perhaps that just makes this achievement all the more important, so congratulations to The Dickies, and thank you for your years of service to the punk rock cause. I'd also like to thank the passive-aggressive idiot, or idiots, who precipitated this event by protesting a joke, from the side of the slam pit, at a punk rock show. It takes some real guts (or is it idiocy?) to demand a "safe space" where nobody really wants or expects one to be, even though it really is a pretty goddamn safe place to begin with. I am also looking forward to seeing The Dickies tomorrow night with @vandalsofficial , @wellhungheart and @guttermouthofficial because fuck you, kiss my ass, blow me, blow me, blow me, you fat fucking cunts and assholes. Sincerely, Noodles
Video: Leonard Philipps beleidigt Frau
I didn't think this was still allowed at @VansWarpedTour pic.twitter.com/VcVsZl93aH— Netflix Origanal (@thechubbywubby) 26. Juni 2017
