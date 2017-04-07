Ghost: Ex-Mitglieder verraten Identität von Frontmann Papa Emeritus

Ein ehemaliger "Nameless Ghoul" von Ghost hat sowohl die Identitäten ehemaliger Bandmitglieder als auch die von Frontmann Papa Emeritus III enthüllt. Der Ex-Gitarrist der Schweden veröffentlichte im Zuge eines Rechtstreits zwischen den ehemaligen Ghost-Musikern und dem Frontmann ein Statement.

SPOILER-WARNUNG: Falls ihr im Sinne der Illusion nicht unbedingt wissen wollt, wer hinter den Masken steckt(e), lest nicht bis zum Ende. Alle Namen findet ihr erst ganz unten im Statement des Gitarristen.

Dass ehemalige Mitglieder von Ghost den Frontmann Papa Emeritus III verklagen, war kürzlich bereits durchgesickert. In dem Rechtsstreit soll es demnach um die Rolle von Papa Emeritus III gehen, der die Bandmitglieder nicht gleichberechtigt am finanziellen Erfolg habe teilhaben lassen.

Nun veröffentlichte der ehemalige Gitarrist Alpha ein Statement auf seiner privaten Facebook-Seite, in dem er sich ausführliche zu der Klage vier ehemaliger Nameless Ghouls gegen Frontmann Papa Emeritus III äußerte. Demnach habe dieser seit Gründung der Band die Finanzen verwaltet, aber der Band bisher nur einen minimalen Vorschuss bezahlt, obwohl vereinbart gewesen sei, alle Einnahmen fair unter den Mitgliedern der Band aufzuteilen. Zudem habe Papa Emeritus versucht, seine ehemaligen Musiker mit neuen Verträgen zu Randfiguren ohne Einfluss zu machen und zum Verzicht auf Songwriting-Tantiemen zu bewegen. Als die Bandmitglieder sich 2016 rechtlichen Beistand gesucht hätten, habe Papa Emeritus sie aus der Band geworfen. Das würde die Gerüchte um ein komplett ausgetauschtes Ghost-Line-up bestätigen.

Zusätzlich gestützt wird das Statement durch die Klageschrift, die ein Redditnutzer erhalten haben will und für die Öffentlichkeit ins Englische übersetzt hat. Die Spekulation mancher Fans, die Klage könnte nur ein Teil der Inszenierung von Ghost als Band sein, scheint sich damit nicht zu bestätigen.

Kürzlich hatte sich bereits erstmals ein Ex-Mitglied der Band zu erkennen gegeben, dabei allerdings keine anderen Identitäten preisgegeben.

Ghost touren derzeit mit ihrer aktuellen EP "Popestar" beziehungsweise dem dritten Album "Meliora" durch Deutschland. Karten gibt es bei Eventim.

As of the filing of this lawsuit we are requesting that the court, under penalty, oblige Tobias Forge to declare the incomes as well as expenses of the band concerning the years between 2011 and 2016. Throughout all the years we have been on tour with Ghost (between 2011-2016 some of us have performed something like 500 shows with the band) and throughout the band’s album recordings, we have neither been allowed to share in the profits of the band, nor have we seen any of the incomes accounted for.

The only thing we have received have been minimal advance payments to allow the band to keep going. This despite the fact that we had an agreement that any profits should be shared fairly between the members of the band. When we have attempted to raise the issue of the band’s finances with Tobias Forge his sole response has been that there are so far no profits to be share, but that everyone will be generously compensated once the band turns a profit.

The reason that this lawsuit is now being filed is a contract dispute that has escalated during the previous year (2016). Over the last year we have received multiple proposed contracts from Tobias Forge in which he seeks to redefine his role in the band.

Since the conception of Ghost our common understanding and agreement has been that we are a band on equal terms, but that Tobias will act as band leader and manage the band’s finances through his own companies. Through contracts received from Tobias and his lawyers during 2016, Tobias has attempted to make us sign an agreement that implies we are merely consultants working for his company, an agreement also stating that we would receive less that a minimal wage for our contributions to the band.

According to this proposal, furthermore we would renounce any and all rights to music royalties. All above despite the fact that some of us have been members of the band since its foundation, investing all of our time in the band during the past five years, with as much right to the recordings and trademark of the band Ghost as that of Tobias Forge.

Out vocalist and former friend is now attempting to, in a underhand and shameless way, transform Ghost from a band into a solo project with hired musicians. Naturally this is not something we can accept. When, in connection with the 2016 United States tour, approached a lawyer in order to sort out the situation of the contracts, we were informed that Tobias Forge no longer wanted us to participate in upcoming tours.

Thus, Tobias Forge is now going ahead with the tour, which started March 24 2017 and is set to end in the UK on August 12, on his own together with rented musicians who have replaced all other band members. Tobias Forge has chosen this path of action without any permission from us to carry out the tour on his own. This under the name Ghost, which we regard as our commonly owned trademark.

The actions of Tobias Forge amount to nothing less than unabashed dishonesty, greed, and darkness. Not the darkness of which Ghost sings, but a darkness that pushes a person to betray his best friends when fame and fortune appear within reach. We are terribly sorry that this afflicts the fans of the band as well, and that they too should suffer because of this betrayal and greed. <3

We who are suing Tobias Forge are:

Simon Söderberg (Alpha) – member of Ghost since 2010.

Mauro Rubino (Air) – member of Ghost since 2011.

Henrik Palm (Eather) – member of Ghost since 2015

Martin Hjertstedt (Earth) – member of Ghost since 2014

The Nameless Ghouls"